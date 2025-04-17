Announcing The Top Winners of the 2025 Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge

Saxophonist Sam Chung Wins Top Prize in 2025 Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge

California High School Musician Wins Conn Selmer Saxophone Valued at $10,000

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge. This year’s Grand-Prize winner is Sam Chung from San Juan Capistrano, California. The high school senior will win a new Conn Selmer SBS511 baritone saxophone, which is valued at nearly $10,000.High school musicians from all over the country competed in the annual competition and were judged by a team of professional musicians on sound, technique, intonation and presentation. Chung received top scores from all the judges because of his performance.“Gerry Mulligan had a huge influence on me. He is one of the greatest saxophone players so I am beyond excited about receiving this amazing recognition,” says Chung.Each year, high school musicians are invited to learn a song of Gerry Mulligan’s and perform it on YouTube. This year, students were asked to perform “Etude for Franca.” Entries were received from all over the country. In addition to Chung, the other top winners were: Bob Jefferson from Burlington, North Carolina; Drew Bragg from Bonaire, Georgia; Austin Fuchs from Greeley, Colorado; and Liam Botwalla from Wilton, Connecticut.18-year-old Chung adds that he has been playing saxophone since he was 8-years old and was put on the baritone when he was a freshman at the Orange School of the Arts. He plans to attend either the Manhattan School of Music or Temple University when he graduates in May.Franca Mulligan, President of the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation, says the winners are announced each year on Gerry’s birthday (April 6) and in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month (April).“We hold this competition each year in honor of Gerry to continue his legacy of helping young musicians and to introduce a new audience to his music ,” she says.In addition to the Grand-Prize of a new Conn-Selmer saxophone, the top winners will receive $500 and $250 grants. Eleven other students will receive an honorable mention prize of $100.And while Gerry has many admirers worldwide, some of his most famous were Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts who credits Gerry for becoming a musician. Former President Bill Clinton was also a fan, who said, “No one ever played the horn like he did, and no one ever will.”About the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation: The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is a 501(C)(3) charitable foundation, established to fulfill Gerry’s wishes to provide music education , free music to young musicians in need, to donate musical instruments to inner city schools, and perpetuate Gerry’s music. As a composer, arranger, saxophonist, and bandleader, Gerry Mulligan remains one of the greatest jazz legends. The Library of Congress serves as the repository for the permanent Gerry Mulligan Collection.Conn Selmer is the leading manufacturer and distributor of musical instruments for students, amateurs, and professional use. With a tradition of innovation and superior musical performance, their brands have earned a legacy of respect unparalleled by any other builders.For more information, contact: Mia Toschi, Ex. Director miamediamix@gmail.com 203-524-2422

