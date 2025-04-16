Dr. Stacy Bentil Publishes Groundbreaking Research on Medication Safety in Ambulatory Care Settings

Dr. Stacy Bentil

Dr. Stacy Bentil releases new research highlighting critical strategies to improve medication safety in ambulatory care environments.

BLOOMFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Stacy Bentil, DNP, MSN, RN, a respected leader in nursing leadership and patient care strategy, has been published in the Journal of Nursing Care Quality (JNCQ) for her co-authored article, "Reducing Medication Errors in an Ambulatory Medical Center." This quality improvement project introduces the Safe Zone protocol—an evidence-based strategy aimed at minimizing medication errors through the reduction of distractions during medication administration.

Medication errors remain one of the most persistent patient safety issues across healthcare systems, particularly in ambulatory care settings. The published study addresses this concern through the development and implementation of a structured Safe Zone protocol, which includes clearly marked medication preparation areas, the use of visual cues like "Do Not Interrupt" vests, and a medication administration checklist rooted in the “seven rights” of safe practice.

A Meaningful Drop in Medication Error Rates

The research showed a measurable decline in both distractions and medication errors after the implementation of the protocol. Distractions decreased by 20%, and medication errors dropped from 0.97 to 0.20 events per 1,000 doses administered over a 90-day period. These results highlight the value of focused, interdisciplinary efforts in improving patient safety—particularly in fast-paced outpatient environments.

“This study reinforces the importance of creating a distraction-free work environment and the value of frontline staff engagement in shaping safer practices,” said Dr. Bentil, who is also an adjunct professor at Central Connecticut State University and founder of Bentil Healthcare Consulting. “The protocol’s flexibility makes it adaptable to other care settings, which is key for long-term scalability.”

Improving Patient Safety Through Leadership and Innovation

Dr. Bentil’s contribution to this research builds upon her two decades of leadership in clinical operations and her long-standing commitment to healthcare quality. As Director of Nursing at the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, and through her work at Bentil Healthcare Consulting, she has led efforts to improve operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and workforce development across healthcare organizations.

The Safe Zone initiative is the latest reflection of Dr. Bentil’s focus on proactive solutions in healthcare. With the support of nurse managers, certified nursing assistants, and unit secretaries, the protocol was collaboratively designed and refined through role-play, team debriefings, and stakeholder input.

Looking Ahead: Scaling Safer Practices

The findings from this pilot project suggest the Safe Zone protocol may be an effective model for other ambulatory and inpatient units. As the healthcare industry continues to shift toward outpatient care delivery, simple but structured interventions like this one may play a critical role in reducing risks and elevating care quality.

The full article is available in the Journal of Nursing Care Quality, Early Access, April 2025 edition.

About Dr. Stacy Bentil

Dr. Stacy Bentil is a healthcare executive, educator, and founder of Bentil Healthcare Consulting. With a Doctorate in Nursing Leadership and over 20 years of clinical and operational experience, she partners with healthcare organizations to develop leadership strategies that drive sustainable improvement in patient care, regulatory readiness, and staff development.

For more information, visit: www.bentilhealthcareconsulting.com

