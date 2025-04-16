Porsche 911 Carrera GTS wins 2025 World Performance Car award

This marks the eighth World Performance Car award for the brand

Atlanta., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS has been named the 2025 World Performance Car as part of the World Car Awards, marking the eighth time Porsche has been recognized with this title – more than any other brand.

A jury of 96 distinguished international automotive journalists from 30 countries selected the Top Three in the World finalists by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle. With 17 vehicles in the Performance Car category, the 911 Carrera GTS overcame significant competition to claim the title.

“The 911 Carrera GTS with its performance-focused hybrid powertrain takes what we have learned in racing and applies it to the road,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “The combination of instant torque and lightweight technology are ideal for a sports car, and advance everyday usability as well as driving excitement on every mile. We are grateful to the World Car jury for recognizing the significant engineering and development effort we have taken and are thrilled to receive this award.”

The 911 Carrera and Targa GTS models received an innovative and lightweight powertrain as part of a major refresh for the 911 model range last year. Developing 532 hp, the new “T-Hybrid” system uses a small 1.9 kWh lithium ion battery to power two electric motors: one between the 3.6 liter engine and transmission and the other in the single turbocharger. By using a small battery and foregoing a separator clutch to allow for electric-only driving, the hybrid system in the new 911 Carrera GTS adds minimal weight, leaving the new model only about 110 lbs. heavier than its predecessor. For more information and to configure a 911, please visit the Porsche Car Configurator.

