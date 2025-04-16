New Self-Help Book AMERICAN DREAM⎯IT’S WAITING FOR YOU Offers Roadmap to Success at Any Stage of Life

Retired professor further examines the attainability of the American Dream in second book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While writing his first self-help book about achieving the American Dream after retirement, retired professor and entrepreneur Ronald F. Whalen began to realize not only is it never too late to achieve the American Dream but also never too early. Following the success of The American Dream⎯After Retirement, Whalen presents a new book on attaining the American Dream at any stage of life. “Age doesn’t matter; whether you are in your youth or post-retirement, the American Dream is waiting for you,” Whalen says. “Life is a journey…why not make it a good one.”

A how-to for achieving the American dream, “American Dream⎯It’s Waiting For You,” is the quintessential guide to personal and professional success. Sharing his own setbacks and accomplishments, Whalen illustrates the attainability of the American Dream, teaching readers that they, too, can achieve their dream by remaining steadfast in the pursuit of their goals and never giving up on the journey to success. From learning how to overcome financial barriers and leveraging the power of social media to devising an action plan, readers are given practical advice and valuable insights on how to persevere when faced with obstacles to ensure success. Whalen’s upbeat tone and empowering message will inspire readers from teenagers to retirement aged and beyond. “Embark on this journey with me and you will learn how to achieve your American Dream,” Whalen says.

“American Dream⎯It’s Waiting For You” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Ronald F. Whalen is a retired college professor and the author of “The American Dream⎯After Retirement.” He holds an M.S. in criminal justice and a Ph.D. in business administration. He is the owner of two patents for innovative products and is also the author of multiple technical books. Embodying a spirit of adventure, he has an active pilot license and is a certified open water scuba diver. He lives in Southwest Florida with his wife.

Media Contact:

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

