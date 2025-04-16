INVESTOR REMINDER: Berger Montague Notifies Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Zynex, Inc. (“Zynex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYXI) on behalf of purchasers of Zynex securities between March 13, 2023 through March 11, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Zynex securities during the Class Period may, no later than MAY 19, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Zynex, headquartered in Englewood, CO, is a medical device company that makes electrotherapy devices for pain management and rehabilitation.

According to the lawsuit, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of demand; (2) as a result, Zynex was able to inflate its revenue; (3) the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; and (4) thus, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government.

To learn your rights or for more information, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at phamner@bm.net .

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bm.net

Peter Hamner

Berger Montague PC

phamner@bm.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.