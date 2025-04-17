ANAGO CLEANING SYSTEMS NAMED TO ENTREPRENEUR’S 2025 FRANCHISE 500® HALL OF FAME

Anago Cleaning Systems, a pioneer in the commercial cleaning industry, has demonstrated a remarkable ability to evolve with market demands, while staying true to the foundational principles that have guided its growth since 1989. With cutting-edge technologies, robust back-office systems, and comprehensive business support, Anago is well-positioned to continue its leadership in commercial cleaning for decades to come. As Anago continues to innovate and grow in an evolving industry, its commitment to supporting franchise partners remains at the heart of its mission.

Franchised Commercial Cleaning Leader Recognized for 25 Consecutive Years of Franchise 500® Rankings

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems has once again cemented its legacy as a leading force in the franchising world, earning induction into Entrepreneur Magazine’s prestigious Franchise 500® Hall of Fame for 2025. This coveted honor is reserved for elite franchise brands that have consistently placed on the Franchise 500® list for 25 consecutive years — a reflection of Anago’s enduring performance, operational excellence, and commitment to franchise success.

Anago Cleaning Systems, a pioneer in the commercial cleaning industry, has demonstrated a remarkable ability to evolve with market demands, while staying true to the foundational principles that have guided its growth since 1989. The Franchise 500® Hall of Fame recognition spotlights Anago’s consistent ranking for over two decades, fueled by its proven franchise model, strong financial performance, and innovative business strategies.

“Being named to the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame is an extraordinary milestone that reflects the strength of our system and the dedication of our franchise partners,” said Adam Povlitz, CEO & president of Anago Cleaning Systems.“ This recognition is a tribute to the vision and values instilled by our founder and my late father, David R. Povlitz, who built Anago on a foundation of trust, integrity, and entrepreneurial spirit. These core pillars remain the backbone of our success more than 35 years later.”

Anago’s success and longevity can be traced back to David’s foundational vision, emphasizing unit franchisee empowerment, smart and scalable systems, and a culture of support and mentorship. These principles have grown into a thriving network of more than 45 Master Franchise owners and 1,800 Unit Franchisees across the United States and Canada — each contributing to the company’s reputation for quality, consistency, and innovation in commercial cleaning.

“From day one, Anago has believed in lifting others through business ownership and providing a clear, supportive path to success,” added Adam Povlitz. “Whether it’s the Master Franchise model that allows experienced leaders to manage entire regions or the tools and training we deliver to our Unit Franchisees, everything we do is guided by the same principles that launched this brand over three decades ago.”

The Franchise 500® Hall of Fame accolade is part of Entrepreneur Magazine’s ongoing mission to recognize the most successful and enduring franchise brands. To qualify, franchises must be ranked in the Franchise 500® for 25 years — a testament to resilience, scalability, and excellence in franchise operations.

As Anago continues to innovate and grow in an evolving industry, its commitment to supporting franchise partners remains at the heart of its mission. With cutting-edge technologies, robust back-office systems, and comprehensive business support, Anago is well-positioned to continue its leadership in commercial cleaning for decades to come.

To view Anago Cleaning Systems in the full Entrepreneur Franchise 500® ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. The results are also featured in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and more than 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989 by David R. Povlitz, Anago has set the global standard in business support and operational structure for regional franchise leaders and local entrepreneurs. Anago’s mission is to provide innovative cleaning solutions while fostering entrepreneurial success and long-term partnerships. For further information, visit AnagoCleaning.com.

