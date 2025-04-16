Surgent Unveils New Lineup of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Courses on CPA Day 2025

New courses cover AI, taxation, cybersecurity and more, helping professionals stay current and meet CPE requirements.

RADNOR, Pa., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgent CPE, a leader in continuing professional education for accounting and finance professionals, on April 16 — in celebration of CPA Day — announced the launch of nearly 50 new CPE courses as the 2025 post-busy season begins.

These courses arrive just after the tax filing and year-end audit report deadlines — a critical time for CPAs to pivot their focus toward fulfilling their CPE credit requirements by the June 30 deadline and before summer breaks.

“Understanding the pressing needs of our audience, Surgent is excited to offer a robust selection of timely and practical courses that empower accounting professionals to stay ahead in a dynamic industry,” said Elizabeth Kolar, executive vice president and managing director of Surgent. “Our new offerings include engaging webinars and on-demand options ensuring busy professionals can select learning paths that fit their schedules.”

This new CPE lineup includes 30 live webinars starting April 22, along with 18 new on-demand Microsoft Excel and Power BI courses, which are available now for immediate access.

Nick Spoltore, vice president of tax and advisory content at Surgent, emphasized the importance of staying informed post-tax season. “With new tax laws expected to emerge in 2025, our tax-focused courses provide essential tools for enhancing practitioner effectiveness and delivering value to clients,” said Spoltore.

For professionals navigating the growing influence of technology in accounting, the addition of five specialized courses on artificial intelligence will enhance knowledge and skills in this critical area.

Jack Castonguay, Surgent’s vice president of learning and development, highlighted the relevance of the AI-focused courses, “These courses are designed to help professionals harness the power of generative artificial intelligence and data analysis tools such as Excel and Power BI, thereby transforming how they analyze complex information.”

The new CPE offerings cover a variety of fields of study, including courses on taxes (12), information technology (12), specialized knowledge (three), governmental auditing (two) and regulatory ethics (one).

New Live Webinars:

On-Demand Webcasts: The 18 new on-demand Microsoft Excel and Power BI courses can be accessed immediately via Surgent’s course catalog here.

Surgent CPE remains committed to delivering flexible, relevant and premium CPE content tailored for busy professionals. With a goal to keep accounting and finance professionals at the forefront of industry changes, Surgent offers unmatched resources to foster ongoing career development.

Professionals can now register for the nearly 50 new courses through the Surgent CPE website, providing the flexibility needed to earn CPE credits while balancing their busy schedules.

For further details about the new course offerings, please visit SurgentCPE.com.

About Surgent Accounting & Financial Education

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company’s 40-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully’s suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance and tax professionals headlined by the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully’s healthcare education brands include American Fitness Professionals & Associates, ChiroCredit, freeCE, Impact EMS Training, Online CE, PharmCon, Rx Consultant and Psychotherapy.net. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com.

