Global Gumboots Market to Hit $1.72 Billion by 2031, Driven by Safety Demands, Outdoor Trends, and Sustainability Initiatives – New Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report from The Insight Partners, the global gumboots market is observing significant growth owing to the rising requirements from the agriculture and construction sectors, and increasing inclination toward outdoor activities.

The gumboots market analysis considers several consumer preferences and demographics that are expected to contribute to the market's strength in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The gumboots market value is expected to reach US$ 1.72 billion by 2031 from US$ 1.22 billion in 2024; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Increasing safety concerns fuel the demand for protective footwear in dangerous working conditions. The demand for tough and weather-resistant footwear is on the rise in the agriculture and construction industries and at industrial workplaces, which benefits the gumboots market. In addition, the emerging trend of environmentally friendly and sustainable gumboots, with companies emphasizing biodegradable products and minimized carbon footprints, is expected to propel the gumboots market in the coming years. Moreover, the burgeoning popularity of outdoor activities such as hiking and fishing has created a surge in consumer demand for stylish yet practical gumboots. Thus, market players focus on the growth potential associated with new designs and materials, which enables them to reach a broader, more diverse customer base. Increasing Demand for Safety Gumboots in Manufacturing Industry: Industrial safety gumboots are designed to protect workers' feet in hazardous environments. Gumboots made from rubber or PVC are waterproof and offer protection against oils, chemicals, and other harmful substances. In the manufacturing industry, the choice of footwear plays a vital to ensure the safety of workers. Gumboots are essential accessories when working in high-temperature environments. Gumboots derived from rubber, in particular, can withstand temperatures up to 300°C without melting, buckling, or warping. Fatal and nonfatal workplace accidents have led to increased awareness of safety workwear among employers and employees across industries. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of injuries in the manufacturing sector decreased in 2023 compared with 2022. This decrease was due to several favorable government regulations and policies, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandating the use of safety footwear in manufacturing. In addition, each industry requires safety footwear explicitly designed to control specific dangers. As per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, heat-resistant soles protect feet against hot surfaces and environments in the roofing, paving, and hot metal industries. Thus, favorable government regulations mandating the use of safety footwear propel the demand for gumboots in the manufacturing industry. Surging Popularity of Sustainable and Naturally Sourced Gumboots: Consumers in several developed and developing countries prefer sustainable and natural products due to growing environmental concerns. This trend also influences the demand for sustainable and naturally sourced gumboots. Most gumboots are often produced using petroleum-based and synthetic materials that make them nonbiodegradable. Natural rubber, bioplastics, bamboo, and recycled materials are a few of the sustainable raw materials used to produce gumboots. Natural rubber is sourced from rubber trees, renewable sources that can be replanted without causing harm to the environment. Gumboots made using natural rubber, bioplastics, recycled materials, and bamboo are durable and waterproof, and are ideal for all outdoor activities. The growing preference for naturally sourced gumboots has influenced several manufacturers to launch sustainable, biodegradable ones. For instance, in July 2024, Veldskoen Shoes (Pty) Ltd launched new gumboots for women using sustainable materials. In addition, Aigle, ROMA, Native Shoes, Merry People, Thesus, Will's Vegan Shoes, and Matt & Nat are a few more footwear brands offering sustainable gumboots. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the gumboots market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on material type, the gumboots market is segmented into PVC, PU, rubber, EVA, and others. The PVC segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By application, the gumboots market is segmented into agriculture, oil & gas, building & construction, food & beverages, fishing, chemical processing, and others. The agriculture segment dominated the market in 2024.

The gumboots market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Companies operating in the gumboots market include Bekina NV, The Sievi Group, Starline Safety, Groupe Humeau-Beaupréau, Dikamar, Delta Plus Group, Spirale S.r.l., Cofra SRL, Heartland Footwear Inc., Skellerup Industries Limited, The Original Muck Boot Co., XTRATUF, Aigle International SA, U-POWER GROUP SpA, Servus Boots, TechnoBoots Ltd., POLLYBOOT BOOTS INC, Mekap, Bracol, and PolyTech Boot.

Trending Topics: Sports footwear, athletic footwear, etc.

Global Headlines on Gumboots

The Salmon Sisters x XTRATUF have introduced a new line of boots and colorways that balance practicality and style for women seeking reliable footwear on water.

Sievi’s Racer EcoTech S3L has won the Most Sustainable Product in Finland 2025 award in the Clothing and Well-Being category. The award, granted by an independent panel of experts, highlights Sievi’s commitment to sustainability.

Dikamar was granted the PME Líder Status in recognition of its performance. This award, established by IAPMEI, serves as a symbol of excellence and is reserved for top-performing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Portugal.









Conclusion

The gumboots market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, driven by increasing demand for safety gumboots in the manufacturing sector and rising requirements from the agriculture and construction sectors. Falling from a height has been one of the leading causes of workplace injuries globally. According to the Health and Safety Executive, falls in the UK accounted for 8% of the total nonfatal injuries and 27% of all fatal injuries in 2022–2023, with construction being the most affected industry. Singapore and Australia echo similar trends. According to SafeWork SA, falls from height were the second largest cause of worker fatalities in Australia, which increased significantly in 2023 from 2022. Gumboots reduce the chance of falling as they contain specific slip-resistant soles. Companies in the construction industry mandate the use of gumboots on site.

The report from The Insight Partners provides information on several stakeholders—including gumboots manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors—along with valuable key insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





