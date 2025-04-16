Mark your calendars! Garden State C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 17th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit of America on April 29

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save the date! C-level executives from New Jersey who want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise and reshape their businesses are encouraged to attend HMG Strategy’s 17th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on April 29.

“It’s important for the top-tier CIOs and business technology executives in New Jersey to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”

Key topics to be explored at the 17th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Enterprise 2030: Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-Enabled Enterprise

Security Innovation: Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow’s Technology

And you won’t want to miss our Executive Tech Talk with Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Preliminary speakers at the 17th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are slated to include:

Syed Ali, AI Engineer, Vectara

Pasquale Cirullo, CIO/VP IT, Richards Mfg.

Chris Colla, VP IT & CIO, B & G Foods

Sunil Dadlani, CIO, AHS

Mark Eimer, SVP, Associate CIO & Chief Technology Office, Hackensack Meridian Health

Lookman Fazal, Chief Information and Digital Officer, NJ Transit

Joe Fisher, President, Affinity IT Security

Dennis Glacken, Associate Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology

Dutt Kalluri, Chief Digital Officer, Celsior Technologies

Rich Kellen, VP / CISO, International Flavors & Fragrances

Haresh Keswani, Head of Life Sciences - Business technology Architecture, Vectura Fertin Pharma

Ajoy Kumar, EVP & Head of Application Security, Wells Fargo

Adam Noble, Senior Operating Partner - Office of the CIO, Littlejohn LLC

Lakshmi Pappu, VP Tech, Data and Innovation, ELF Beauty

David Plotzker, Senior Director, I.T. Strategy And Transformation, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ

Scott Saccal, VP, Head of IT, Cambrex

Steve Salata, VP and GM, MachineQ, a Comcast Company

Mark Sander, Founder and Managing Partner, MFS Solutions LLC

Stephen Spagnuolo, Founder & Managing Principal, S.A. Search Advisors LLC

Allen Spokane, CTO/CISO, Carisk Partners

Scott Strickland, EVP/CIO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Val Thomas, SVP & CIO, Lincoln Tech and President, NJ SIM

Nik Umrani, Global CIO, NSM Insurance Group

(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several New Jersey area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.

The event will be held at The Madison Hotel, One Convent Road, Morristown, NJ 06960.

Valued Partners so far for the 17th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Platinum Partners: Apptio, Comcast Business

Gold Partners: Rubrik

Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera, Vectara

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia

Registration for the 17th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is still open.

In addition to this Technology Leadership Summit, HMG Strategy has opened registration for 18 other regional Summits in major cities across the United States and Canada for 2025.

Join us at Morristown, the military capital of the American Revolution, and learn how to supercharge your company’s technology for business growth! Can’t make it yourself? Tell a colleague!

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

The company’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

The company’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, publications, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service, which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

In addition, its Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that affect businesses and industries.

The company’s business model is based on its 7 Pillars of Trust.

HMG Strategy: We Build Legends Here.

Contact: Peggy Pedwano, Chief Operations Officer, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at peggyp@hmgstrategy.com

