2025 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held in New Orleans May 27 – 29, 2025

Preliminary Agenda and List of Participating Companies, Individual Panelists and Presentation Speakers Now Available on Web Site

NEW ORLEANS, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon May 27 through Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans, located at 2 Canal Street, at the foot of Canal Street on the Mississippi River. Conference registration is now open and hotel reservations can be secured through the event’s web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

The Conference, hosted by Al Petrie Advisors, has been expanded again this year and will now feature a series of 36 panels and presentations that will address key domestic and international industry developments and topics. In addition to our traditional domestic and international E&P and oil services panels and presentations, we are excited to add a number of new sessions this year that will discuss: 1) the latest drilling technology; 2) how artificial intelligence is being integrated into all aspects of the energy industry; 3) how demand for power and the necessary infrastructure has increased dramatically; and 4) the impact of the new administration on energy policy and tariffs.

Executives from over 80 leading public and private exploration and production and oil field services and transition energy companies, as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, and industry advisory and law firms will participate in the discussions.

A detailed agenda with all panels and presentations along with the individual panelists and presenters is now available on the event web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com and with this link: 2025 Agenda. The online agenda will be continually updated as additional participants are confirmed.

Attendance at all special events during the Conference may be limited so please register and complete your personal agenda as soon as possible. The Conference includes three networking receptions each evening May 27-29 to provide attendees maximum networking opportunities.

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels.

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives, and trust officers. We also welcome energy industry management and advisors to the industry. There is no cost for investment professionals attending the Conference. The cost for all other attendees is $395 for the three-day event.

Attendees are advised to register to attend the conference and book their hotel rooms soon. While the hotel rate of $285 is guaranteed through May 9, 2025, rooms may not be available based on the current rate of guests reserving rooms.

The Conference web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com provides online registration, the ability to reserve hotel rooms, and full details on the event which is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information including sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

201 Saint Charles Avenue Suite 2413 New Orleans, Louisiana 70170

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953

