Klean Industries and Yokogawa Drive Next-Generation Resource Recovery with AI and Industrial Automation

Klean and Yokogawa's partnership leverages AI, automation, and digital twin technologies to revolutionize resource recovery and power the circular economy.

With pioneering technologies and cutting-edge automation solutions, we are positioned to empower industries to transition to sustainable operations while maximizing efficiency and profitability.” — Niels Koek, Business Unit Director at Yokogawa Europe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc. (“Klean”), a global leader in advanced recycling and circular economy solutions , is pleased to announce a groundbreaking strategic alliance with Yokogawa Electric Corporation ("Yokogawa").This powerful partnership is designed to lead the charge in industrial decarbonization and drive the principles of a circular economy by integrating Klean Industries' state-of-the-art resource recovery technologies with Yokogawa’s unmatched capabilities in process automation and data analytics.Together, the parties will optimize Klean’s advanced pyrolysis and gasification technologies, ensuring the efficient recovery of valuable materials from waste, including non-recycled plastics, end-of-life tires, and municipal solid waste. We will significantly elevate circular economy solutions' performance, efficiency, and scalability by harnessing Yokogawa’s deep expertise in industrial automation, process optimization, and IT/OT services.“We are proud to join forces with Yokogawa, a company that shares our ambitious vision for a sustainable future ,” stated Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean. “By combining our strengths in resource recovery with Yokogawa’s leading automation solutions, we will drive transformative innovation in industrial decarbonization and foster a robust circular economy.”Yokogawa’s advanced solutions will enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and exceptional operational efficiency across Klean’s recycling facilities. This strategic initiative will minimize environmental impact and enhance the financial sustainability of waste management efforts, delivering circular commodities for carbon-intensive industries. Additionally, it will supply critical processing data to support the Klean Loop™, a track-and-trace platform deployed across all Klean projects, ensuring unmatched transparency in product lifecycles.“With Klean’s pioneering technologies and our cutting-edge automation solutions, we are positioned to empower industries to transition to sustainable operations while maximizing efficiency and profitability,” affirmed Niels Koek, Business Unit Director at Yokogawa Europe. “This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing a carbon-neutral society.”The partnership between Klean and Yokogawa signifies a pivotal advance toward the widespread adoption of sustainable industrial solutions. We are steadfast in pursuing innovation and expansion, ensuring that industries worldwide implement cleaner and more efficient resource recovery processes.About YokogawaYokogawa provides customers with advanced measurement, control, and information solutions across various industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. By effectively applying digital technologies, Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding optimizing production, assets, and the supply chain, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 129 companies spanning 60 countries.About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts boasts decades of experience designing, engineering, and manufacturing high-quality equipment that converts waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services result from our combined expertise in recycling design, resource recovery, waste management, and energy generation projects. Our global project management experience secures schedules and budgets, enabling projects to be completed in less time and at a lower cost.Klean utilizes proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce premium fuels and recover carbon and green hydrogen from diverse feedstocks. Our expertise and technical skills enable us to specialize in building projects that utilize advanced thermal conversion technologies, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization. These technologies transform end-of-life tires, non-recycled plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new clean-tech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between a low-carbon, closed-loop economy and the goal of zero waste being sent to landfills.The names of corporations, organizations, products, services, and logos herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Klean Industries Inc., or their respective holders.

Klean Industries - Recovering Clean Energy and Resources from Waste

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.