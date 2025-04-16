Hair Transplant Market Set to Surge from US$ 5.12 Billion to US$ 23.32 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Hair Loss Incidence and Technological Advancements

Hair transplant surgery has come a long way in recent years due to advancements in research and technology. However, advances in hair transplant techniques have significantly affected hair transplant procedures. Robotic systems, stem cell hair loss therapy, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, ethnic hair transplants, hairline advancement, tissue expansion, and hair cloning are cutting-edge techniques in hair transplantation.

US & Canada, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Hair Transplant Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Procedure (Surgical Hair Transplant Procedures and Non-Surgical Procedures), Site of Transplantation (Scalp Transplant, Eyelash Transplant, Eyebrow Transplant, Beard/ Moustache Transplant, Chest Transplant, and Others), and Geography”, The hair transplant market size was valued at US$ 5.12 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 23.32 billion by 2030. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 20.9% during 2022–2030.

The global hair transplant market is observing significant growth owing to the growing number of hair transplant procedures and the increasing incidence of hair loss. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the hair transplant market comprises a vast array of products and services that are expected to contribute to the market strength in the coming years.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Cole Instruments Inc, Vision Medical Inc, Bernstein Medical PC, Curallux LLC, HairMax Inc, NovaGenix LLC, Apira Science Inc, Theradome Inc, and Robotics Restoration Inc are among the major companies operating in the hair transplant market.

Trending Topics: Platelet-rich plasma products, advancements in hair transplant procedures, prevalence of hair loss, and innovations in laser hair transplant technology, among others.

Global Headlines on Hair Transplant

Atlas Health Medical Group announced the innovations of PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) Microneedling Facelifts for patients. The experts at the office will be delivering the PRP microneedling facelift using the FDA-approved microneedling device, the SkinPen.

Stemson Therapeutics announced that the company raised US$ 7.5 million, led by Allergen Therapeutics, to restore human hair growth by using patients’ own cells to generate hair follicles.

HairMax received ANVISA approval for laser devices.

Apira Science’s iGrow Becomes First Hair Growth Device Cleared by China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).

Hair Transplant Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The hair transplant market is expected to reach US$ 23.32 billion by 2030 from US$ 5.12 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. Hair transplant is a surgical method designed to treat hair loss. This procedure is typically performed in clinics or medical offices. Recent advancements in research and technology have greatly improved hair transplant surgery. New techniques have transformed the procedures involved in hair transplantation. Cutting-edge methods include robotic systems, stem cell therapy for hair loss, platelet-rich plasma therapy, ethnic hair transplants, hairline advancement, tissue expansion, and hair cloning.



Increasing Incidence of Hair Loss: Various factors contribute to hair loss, including pattern baldness, genetics, stress, diet, and hormonal imbalances. Cases of androgenic alopecia, commonly known as male pattern baldness, are increasing. According to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), ~35 million men in the US are affected by androgenic alopecia each year. The increasing prevalence of androgenic alopecia is likely to draw more patients toward hair restoration techniques and treatment options. The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) reports that due to rising rates of alopecia, hair restoration procedures have increased by 60% since 2014. Notably, 87% of these surgeries are performed on men. This growing patient population, along with the escalating incidence of androgenic alopecia, is anticipated to drive significant market growth during the forecast period.



Rapid Growth of Patient Pool with Higher Disposable Income: Advancements in hair transplant technologies and changing aesthetic standards are allowing patients with alopecia to receive effective treatment through various transplantation techniques. In developing economies, the rising disposable incomes are driving increased spending on aesthetic procedures, further fueling the growth of the hair transplant market. A survey by Kaya Limited highlights a substantial market potential in India, driven by its rising disposable income and an aspirational middle-class demographic.



Geographical Insights: In 2022, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on procedure, the hair transplant market is bifurcated into surgical and non-surgical hair transplant procedures. The surgical segment held a larger share of the hair transplant market in 2022.

By site of transplant, the hair transplant market is segmented into scalp transplant, facial transplant, chest transplant, and others. The scalp transplant segment held the largest share of the hair transplant market in 2022.

In terms of therapy, the hair transplant market is segmented into platelet-rich plasma therapy, laser therapy, and ravage 670. The platelet-rich plasma therapy segment held the largest share of the hair transplant market in 2022.

The hair transplant market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Conclusion

The increasing demand for hair transplants to treat hair loss and the rising disposable incomes in emerging countries drive the growth of the hair transplant market. The increasing prevalence of genetic hair loss is expected to fuel the demand for surgical hair transplants. These procedures are most commonly sought by men. According to the ISHRS, in 2022, ~87.3% of individuals who underwent surgical hair restoration were men, while only 12.7% were women.

In addition, governments in developing countries are also implementing initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and attract international patients. Consequently, nations like India are becoming popular medical tourism destinations. The cost of hair transplant procedures varies globally. In India, the price is significantly lower than in the US and Australia, making it an appealing option for patients from countries such as the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, and Turkey. For instance, the cost of a similar number of grafts in the US ranges from US$ 3,615 to US$ 14,463, while in India, the average cost of hair transplant surgery, including pre- and post-operative care, is between US$ 1,084 and US$ 1,807. The combination of highly skilled professionals and the rising trend of medical tourism for cosmetic surgery has led to a surge in the number of procedures being performed in developing countries.

Furthermore, the introduction of new techniques and effective products is expected to attract more individuals to the hair transplant market in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, consumers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





