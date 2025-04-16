Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Market Disruptions: The $3.91 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’t Afford to Miss

Sustainable Growth Ahead for CPQ Market, Estimated $3.91 Billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Market, providing key insights for industry leaders looking to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market. The new reports - 'Market Share: Configure Price and Quote (CPQ), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Configure Price and Quote (CPQ), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveals a projected market valuation of $3.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.19% from 2025 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic CPQ landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in CPQ Platforms

With increasing demand for deal velocity, pricing accuracy, and personalized selling, CPQ platforms have become mission-critical to modern sales ecosystems. Industries such as manufacturing, high-tech, telecom, software, and healthcare are adopting CPQ solutions to streamline complex configurations, ensure pricing consistency, and generate error-free quotes in real-time - accelerating revenue cycles and enhancing customer experience.

According to Abhishek Dubey, Analyst at QKS Group, “Today’s CPQ platforms go far beyond automating quotes. With AI-powered configuration, pricing optimization, and guided selling, they are driving intelligent deal-making that aligns with customer needs and business profitability.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional CPQ platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional CPQ platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top CPQ vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top CPQ vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in CPQ solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in CPQ solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, pricing engines, and rule-based configuration logic are transforming CPQ platforms into predictive, scalable sales accelerators.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Apparound, Bit2win, Cincom, CloudSense, Conga, CSG, Epicor, Experlogix, Infor, Oracle, Pricefx, PROS, Revalize, Salesforce, SAP, Tacton, Vendavo and Zuora.

Why This Matters for CPQ Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of CPQ solution providers, these insights are critical to identifying revenue growth levers, refining product strategy, and staying competitive in high-stakes sales environments. As buyers demand speed, accuracy, and tailored engagement, vendors must deliver CPQ platforms that integrate seamlessly with CRM and ERP systems, support complex configurations, and apply AI to drive pricing intelligence and sales agility.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Configure Price and Quote (CPQ), 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-configure-price-and-quote-cpq-2024-worldwide-2784

Market Forecast: Configure Price and Quote (CPQ), 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-configure-price-and-quote-cpq-2025-2030-worldwide-2725

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on CPQ market

on CPQ market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the CPQ market

report on the CPQ market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

