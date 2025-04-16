Lotlinx Q1 Quarterly Vincensus Report Reveals Market Volatility Amid Economic Uncertainty and Inventory Shifts

Data shows price pressures and aging carryover inventory increases, while Lotlinx customers maintain a competitive edge through strategic inventory management

DETROIT, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotlinx, the auto industry’s leading VIN-specific data company for dealership inventory management, announced today its Q1 2025 Quarterly Vincensus Report, the most comprehensive monthly/quarterly inventory report in the industry. The report offers accurate, unparalleled insights into the current state of the automotive retail market for both new and used vehicles, inventory risk, vehicle sales, consumer preferences, and markdown/pricing strategies. Click here to access the full Q1 Quarterly Vincensus Report.

Market Outlook:

The automotive industry entered 2025 with mixed signals and mounting consumer concerns. While new vehicle sales declined slightly at the start of the quarter, March rebounded with a 19% sales surge, largely attributed to consumers accelerating purchases amidst the new tariffs. Used vehicle sales rose steadily throughout the quarter, increasing 10% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) as demand remained resilient.

However, both new and used inventories experienced growth in carryover units, and aged inventory continues to challenge profitability. With shifting price trends and slower EV adoption, dealers must adopt precise inventory and pricing strategies to remain competitive.

Key Findings

Inventory and Pricing Trends

New vehicle day supply dropped by 3 days QoQ to 77 days but rose 19 days year-over-year (YoY).

Used vehicle day supply declined by 3 days QoQ to 42 days.

New vehicle carryover inventory increased by 8%, while used carryover rose by 5%.

Average list prices for used vehicles declined 3% QoQ and 4% YoY.

EV, Hybrid, and ICE Performance

EV sales declined 3x more than ICE and hybrid vehicles.

EV day supply dropped by 7 days YoY, indicating improved turnover.

EV prices decreased 6% YoY; hybrid prices dropped 4%, while ICE vehicle prices rose 2%.



Brand-Specific Insights

BMW saw EV momentum from the i4, while ICE vehicles dropped below 20% of its sales mix.

Cadillac’s EV growth came from Escalade IQ and Optiq, but LYRIQ sales dropped 41% QoQ.

Chevrolet’s Equinox sales rose 17% QoQ; Traverse redesign led to a 67% YoY decrease in aged inventory.

Ford’s Expedition Max had 91% of sold units marked down, leading all models in markdown activity.

Lotlinx Customer Performance

Despite market pressures, Lotlinx customers continued to outperform industry averages. On average, Lotlinx dealers carried 5% less aged inventory for new vehicles and 7% less for used vehicles compared to non-Lotlinx dealers. Additionally, 74% of new vehicle brands and 93% of used vehicle brands outperformed the market with Lotlinx-powered strategies.

“As dealers navigate economic headwinds and evolving buyer behaviors, data precision has never been more important,” said Len Short, Executive Chairman of Lotlinx. “The Q1 Vincensus Report shows that Lotlinx dealers—empowered by AI and VIN-specific insights—are achieving faster turn, more strategic pricing, and stronger gross profit potential.”

Click here to download the Q1 Quarterly Vincensus Report.

