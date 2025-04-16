Olon Receives 2025 CMO Excellence in Green Chemistry Award

RODANO, Italy, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olon S.p.A. is honored to announce its receipt of the esteemed 2025 CMO Excellence in Green Chemistry Award. This accolade, conferred by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable (ACS GCIPR), recognizes Olon's pioneering advancements in the sustainable production of therapeutic peptides, achieved through the utilization of recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology and chimeric protein expression in microbial fermentation.

Olon's innovative approach markedly reduces the reliance on solvents and toxic materials, while minimizing the use of excess building blocks by obviating the need for protecting groups. In comparison to conventional Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) methods, Olon's technology presents a more sustainable and efficient manufacturing process.

"Our innovative approach to using recombinant DNA technology and chimeric protein expression for the sustainable production of therapeutic peptides represents a significant advancement in green chemistry,” stated Paolo Tubertini, CEO at Olon. “With this technology, Olon achieved a reduction of total solvent consumption by approximately 77% (from 6.5 Tn to 1.5 Tn per Kg of a 30 amino acid peptide) compared to existing SPPS. Additionally, we have significantly reduced the use of toxic materials and minimized excess building blocks. This has a profound impact on Process Mass Intensity (PMI), further enhancing the environmental sustainability of our processes. This not only meets the growing global demand for peptide therapeutics but also aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability."

Central to this innovation is Olon's adaptable manufacturing platform, which incorporates a Master Cell Bank (MCB) enabling rapid and scalable production of peptide therapeutics. This platform is currently being tailored for the commercial production of both GLP-1 and non-GLP-1 peptides, addressing the burgeoning global demand for these vital therapeutics.

The award will be formally presented at the forthcoming Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference, scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh, PA, from June 23-26, 2025.

About Olon S.p.A.

Olon S.p.A. is a leading global provider of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services. With a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, Olon leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. Headquartered in Rodano, Italy, Olon operates multiple manufacturing sites and research centers worldwide, ensuring comprehensive support for its clients' diverse needs.

For further information, please contact:

Olon S.p.A. - Francesca Ceni, fceni@olonspa.it

