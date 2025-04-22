Pennsylvania Business Central Names Colleen Hanson to Annual Top 100 People List

Visit Potter-Tioga Executive Director, Colleen Hanson

The publication brings attention to the accomplishments of the Director of Visit Potter-Tioga, PA

WELLSBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga, has been named to Pennsylvania Business Central’s prestigious Top 100 People list for 2025. This honor recognizes Hanson’s vision and dedication to strengthening local tourism and fostering economic growth in Potter and Tioga Counties. This is the third time in the past year Hanson has been recognized by the publication for her efforts. She has previously been recognized as a Top Non-Profit Female Leader and Woman Making a Difference.Pennsylvania Business Central’s Top 100 People list celebrates individuals who make a lasting impact on their workplaces and communities through innovation, determination, and leadership. Honorees are nominated by local business leaders, chambers of commerce, and readers of the publication, reflecting their meaningful contributions to the region.“Colleen’s leadership has been significant and far-reaching in growing tourism and strengthening our local economy,” said Ken VanSant, President of the Visit Potter-Tioga Board of Directors. “Her passion for highlighting the uniqueness of our region, along with her ability to build strong partnerships, has brought national attention to Potter and Tioga Counties. It is wonderful to see her hard work and dedication recognized with this well-deserved honor.”Set among the Appalachian Mountains, the Potter-Tioga region is a top destination for all seasons, hosting numerous state parks, freshwater fishing locations, and hundreds of miles of trails for all skill levels. The Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and the Pine Creek Rail Trail offer breathtaking views, overlooks, hiking and biking opportunities, and vibrant fall foliage every autumn. Cherry Springs State Park, where you can witness the Milky Way so bright in the night sky that it casts your shadow, has been named the best place on Earth for stargazing by the Travel Channel and designated a Gold Level Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association.For more information on Potter and Tioga Counties—or to plan your next outdoor adventure—visit www.visitpottertioga.com About Visit Potter-TiogaLaunched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com , email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.