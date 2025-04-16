Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opening this spring

Booking portal will soon be available to reserve sessions starting in June



The first Porsche Experience Centre in Canada will provide enthusiasts a chance to experience vehicle dynamics, technology, and emotion first-hand under the guidance of trained staff and certified instructors

The brand’s new Canadian playground is the 10 th of its kind worldwide and will be operating year-round

Pricing for instructor-led drive experiences starts at $850

Eligible new Porsche vehicles delivered in Canada to receive a complimentary 90-minute session at the new facility



TORONTO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL), importer and distributor for the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, announced that its Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Toronto will begin operations in June. Located 40 kilometres east of the CN Tower, in Pickering, ON, the PEC Toronto will be the 10th of its kind worldwide and the third in North America, after Atlanta which will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary this summer, and Los Angeles.

"The upcoming opening of the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto marks an important milestone for the brand here," said Trevor Arthur, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We are delighted to be able to share the excitement with our fans by providing them with an ability to experience this exceptional facility, which will be the first for a carmaker in Canada and will create some 65 local jobs.”

Porsche Driving Experience: The Thrill of Driving Porsche

Porsche Experience Centre Toronto has been created to provide enthusiasts a chance to experience vehicle dynamics, technology, and emotion first-hand with expert guidance from trained staff year-round.

The two-kilometre driver development handling circuit incorporates several elements inspired by iconic racetrack sections such as Laguna Seca’s corkscrew, Nürburgring’s Carousel, and the Porsche Curves from Le Mans. The handling circuit, dynamics area, low-friction handling circuit, and low-friction drift circle are four instructor-led driving modules designed to demonstrate the engineering and capabilities of Porsche models.

A broad selection of the brand’s latest two- to four-door sports cars is proposed, with demo laps starting from $140, while 90-minute experiences partnered with a Porsche instructor begin at $850. Moreover, Porsche Driving Experiences for groups are available and can be customized to the number of participants.

Urban concept incorporating design elements inspired by and sourced in Canada

Canadian touches appear on and around the building with Quebec wood lamellas adorning the exterior walls and a Porsche-commissioned local art sculpture erected at the site entrance.

Designed with an eye toward sustainability, the main building is equipped with geothermal heating and cooling. Additionally, photovoltaic roof panels will provide renewable energy for approximately 20% of the building’s overall electricity consumption.

The Porsche Experience Centre Toronto is the first of its kind to feature an urban concept with a conscious effort to provide flexible space options. On the main level, visitors will be able to enjoy an artisanal coffee and indulge in culinary creations at the Carrera Café or visit the Porsche Lifestyle Shop featuring a selection of apparel, accessories, model cars, and lifestyle products. In addition, guests can find a lab with five cutting-edge simulators. Behind the wheel of a virtual Porsche, they can race against themselves or someone else on racetracks from around the world. The lower level is the gateway to the driving modules (or circuit), while the upper floor incorporates meeting rooms to accommodate groups.

Complimentary experience for eligible new Porsche vehicles delivered in Canada

Eligible new Porsche vehicles delivered in Canada will receive an invitation for a 90-minute session at the upcoming Porsche Experience Centre Toronto. Among the features of this complimentary session, each qualifying customer will have the opportunity to experience a model equivalent to their purchased unit with a Porsche-certified driving coach. The benefit is valid for vehicles delivered after January 1, 2025, and can be claimed up to two years following the invitation.

Another offer to customers of new Porsche models sold in Canada will be the possibility of taking delivery of their new sports car at the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto. This added-cost benefit and its specifics will be made available later this year.

The PEC Toronto will be a one-of-a-kind facility that is set to delight customers, business partners, and brand enthusiasts alike and celebrate every aspect of the brand.

Please visit https://porscheexperience.ca/centre for more information about the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto. The booking portal will soon be available to reserve sessions starting in June.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto will open its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

