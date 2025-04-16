Submit Release
Marten Transport Announces First Quarter Results

MONDOVI, Wis., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $4.3 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with $9.6 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Operating revenue was $223.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $249.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $195.8 million for the 2025 quarter compared with $215.7 million for the 2024 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $27.4 million for the 2025 quarter from $33.9 million for the 2024 quarter.

Operating income was $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 97.4% for the 2025 first quarter and 95.1% for the 2024 first quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 97.0% for the 2025 first quarter and 94.3% for the 2024 first quarter.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Our unique multifaceted business model’s value is highlighted by the operating results of our dedicated and brokerage operations for this quarter and throughout last year. Our earnings have continued to be heavily pressured by the considerable duration and depth of the freight market recession’s oversupply and weak demand - and the cumulative impact of inflationary operating costs, freight rate reductions and freight network disruptions.”

“We remain focused on minimizing the freight market’s impact – and now the impact of the U.S. and global economies with the current trade policy volatility - while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities, with fair compensation for our premium services, across each of our business segments.”

“We are pleased to recently be certified by the Truckload Carriers Association, or TCA, as a TCA Elite Fleet – 2025 Best Place to Drive.” The TCA partnered with the University of Denver’s Transportation and Supply Chain Institute to recognize North American for-hire truckload carriers that foster exceptional work environments, offer competitive compensation and implement innovative practices to support their drivers.

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of time and temperature-sensitive and dry truck-based transportation and distribution capabilities across Marten’s six distinct business platforms – Temperature-Sensitive and Dry Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth, including the impact of the freight market and U.S. and global economies with the current trade policy volatility, and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

   
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.  
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS  
    March 31,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information)   2025     2024  
      (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 39,905     $ 17,267  
Receivables:                
Trade, net     95,250       89,992  
Other     4,724       5,364  
Prepaid expenses and other     22,621       25,888  
Total current assets     162,500       138,511  
                 
Property and equipment:                
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other     1,199,378       1,198,737  
Accumulated depreciation     (380,321 )     (370,124 )
Net property and equipment     819,057       828,613  
Other noncurrent assets     1,775       1,633  
Total assets   $ 983,332     $ 968,757  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 37,783     $ 25,781  
Insurance and claims accruals     43,486       44,246  
Accrued and other current liabilities     28,354       23,492  
Total current liabilities     109,623       93,519  
Deferred income taxes     105,824       107,034  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     385       282  
Total liabilities     215,832       200,835  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,493,424 shares at March 31, 2025, and 81,463,938 shares at December 31, 2024, issued and outstanding     815       815  
Additional paid-in capital     53,073       52,941  
Retained earnings     713,612       714,166  
Total stockholders’ equity     767,500       767,922  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 983,332     $ 968,757  
                 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited) 		 
    Three Months  
    Ended March 31,  
(In thousands, except per share information)   2025     2024  
                 
Operating revenue   $ 223,152     $ 249,672  
                 
Operating expenses (income):                
Salaries, wages and benefits     78,800       88,762  
Purchased transportation     37,656       41,814  
Fuel and fuel taxes     33,117       39,561  
Supplies and maintenance     15,513       16,070  
Depreciation     27,470       28,527  
Operating taxes and licenses     2,417       2,575  
Insurance and claims     13,377       11,657  
Communications and utilities     2,279       2,371  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment     (1,665 )     (1,171 )
Other     8,329       7,256  
                 
Total operating expenses     217,293       237,422  
                 
Operating income     5,859       12,250  
                 
Other     (349 )     (796 )
                 
Income before income taxes     6,208       13,046  
                 
Income taxes expense     1,873       3,400  
                 
Net income   $ 4,335     $ 9,646  
                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.05     $ 0.12  
                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.05     $ 0.12  
                 
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.06     $ 0.06  
                 

        

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited) 		 
                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    March 31,     March 31,     March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2025     2024     2025 vs. 2024     2025 vs. 2024  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 90,106     $ 95,022     $ (4,916 )     (5.2 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     14,285       16,529       (2,244 )     (13.6 )
Total Truckload revenue     104,391       111,551       (7,160 )     (6.4 )
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     62,405       71,738       (9,333 )     (13.0 )
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     11,220       14,722       (3,502 )     (23.8 )
Total Dedicated revenue     73,625       86,460       (12,835 )     (14.8 )
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     10,268       13,281       (3,013 )     (22.7 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     1,849       2,691       (842 )     (31.3 )
Total Intermodal revenue     12,117       15,972       (3,855 )     (24.1 )
                                 
Brokerage revenue     33,019       35,689       (2,670 )     (7.5 )
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 223,152     $ 249,672     $ (26,520 )     (10.6 )%
                                 
Operating income/(loss):                                
Truckload   $ (300 )   $ 489     $ (789 )     (161.3 )%
Dedicated     4,854       9,258       (4,404 )     (47.6 )
Intermodal     (855 )     (194 )     (661 )     (340.7 )
Brokerage     2,160       2,697       (537 )     (19.9 )
Total operating income   $ 5,859     $ 12,250     $ (6,391 )     (52.2 )%
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     100.3 %     99.6 %                
Dedicated     93.4       89.3                  
Intermodal     107.1       101.2                  
Brokerage     93.5       92.4                  
Consolidated operating ratio     97.4 %     95.1 %                
                                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                                
Truckload     100.3 %     99.5 %                
Dedicated     92.2       87.1                  
Intermodal     108.3       101.5                  
Brokerage     93.5       92.4                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges     97.0 %     94.3 %                


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited) 		 
    Three Months  
    Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
Truckload Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 104,391     $ 111,551  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 4,196     $ 3,996  
Average tractors(1)     1,670       1,830  
Average miles per trip     537       537  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     11.2 %     12.6 %
Total miles (in thousands)     38,273       39,703  
                 
Dedicated Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 73,625     $ 86,460  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 3,846     $ 3,781  
Average tractors(1)     1,262       1,459  
Average miles per trip     308       329  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     1.6 %     1.1 %
Total miles (in thousands)     25,236       29,080  
                 
Intermodal Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 12,117     $ 15,972  
Loads     3,657       4,589  
Average tractors     77       126  
                 
Brokerage Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 33,019     $ 35,689  
Loads     20,416       20,061  
                 
At March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024:                
Total tractors(1)     3,040       3,406  
Average age of company tractors (in years)     2.0       1.9  
Total trailers     5,331       5,619  
Average age of company trailers (in years)     5.4       4.8  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)     1.8       1.6  
Total refrigerated containers     786       787  


    Three Months  
    Ended March 31,  
(In thousands)   2025     2024  
                 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 36,215     $ 45,722  
Net cash (used for) investing activities     (8,413 )     (20,249 )
Net cash (used for) financing activities     (5,164 )     (4,956 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic     81,493       81,350  
Diluted     81,508       81,437  


(1)   Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 82 and 96 tractors as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
   
(2)   Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

