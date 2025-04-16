Submit Release
Progressive Reports March 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended March 31, 2025:

  March Quarter
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)   2025       2024   Change   2025       2024   Change
Net premiums written $ 9,041     $ 7,746   17   % $ 22,206     $ 18,962   17   %
Net premiums earned $ 6,787     $ 5,634   20   % $ 19,409     $ 16,149   20   %
Net income $ 522     $ 893   (42 ) % $ 2,567     $ 2,331   10   %
Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.89     $ 1.52   (42 ) % $ 4.37     $ 3.94   11   %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (211 )   $ 59   (458 ) % $ (212 )   $ 156   (236 ) %
Combined ratio   90.9       84.3   6.6   pts.   86.0       86.1   (0.1 ) pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares   587.7       587.4   0   %   587.7       587.3   0   %


  March 31,
(thousands; unaudited)
 2025   2024   % Change
Policies in Force          
Personal Lines          
Agency – auto 10,146   8,593   18
Direct – auto 14,771   11,855   25
Special lines 6,637   6,076   9
Property 3,576   3,209   11
Total Personal Lines 35,130   29,733   18
Commercial Lines 1,162   1,101   6
Companywide 36,292   30,834   18
           


See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

