Rocket Software Celebrates 35 Years of Innovation in IT Modernization

WALTHAM, Mass., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, is celebrating 35 years of innovation, growth, and excellence. Trusted by 43 of the Fortune 50, Rocket Software has grown from a start-up focused on enabling IBM solutions into a global enterprise driving the modernization efforts of over 12,500 customers and 750 partners. Founded in 1990 by Andy Youniss and Johan Magnusson Gedda, the company now proudly employs more than 3,200 employees worldwide. Over the decades, the company has modernized billions of lines of code, transformed countless databases, and helped organizations unlock the true potential of their IT infrastructure.

"Rocket Software has been a catalyst for modernization—and we’re just getting started," said Milan Shetti, president and CEO of Rocket Software. "We remain committed to bold innovation, empowering our global customers to solve complex IT challenges while modernizing without disruption. Our momentum is unstoppable, and we’re shaping the future of digital transformation. A heartfelt thank you to our incredible Rocketeers for their dedication over the past 35 years. Their hard work and passion are the foundation of our success, and together, we’ll continue to push the boundaries of innovation."

A Legacy of Innovation and Growth

Over the last few years, the company has expanded its global partner program to include leading global system integrators, value-added resellers, and cloud service providers. While the company continues to grow its partner ecosystem, its relationship with IBM has deepened over 35 years. As a longtime IBM partner, the company has worked closely to enhance enterprise modernization solutions, helping businesses optimize their mission-critical IBM systems, ensuring seamless operations and future-ready innovation.

“AI is fundamentally changing the mainframe experience, empowering developers, operations staff and business users,” said Skyla Loomis, General Manager, IBM Z Software. “IBM Z is built on a foundation of performance, resiliency and trust at the core to help clients create value from their mission-critical applications and data. Congratulations to Rocket Software on this anniversary. We look forward to innovating new AI use cases together that help our mutual clients take full advantage the newly released IBM z17.”

Rocket Software has spent more than three decades modernizing IT infrastructure, applications, and data for some of the world’s most essential businesses. Building on this legacy, the company continues to drive innovation by helping organizations integrate with hybrid cloud environments, strengthen security, and unlock the power of metadata for AI and analytics-driven decision-making.

Since its founding, the company has acquired many organizations, including Aldon, ASG Technologies, D3, Key Resources, Shadow, and Zephyr, strengthening its solutions and teams to better serve mission-critical industries such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and government. In 2024, the company completed the $2.275 billion acquisition of OpenText’s Application Modernization and Connectivity (AMC) business.

A Culture of Excellence and Community Commitment

The company's success is driven by a strong culture, grounded in its core values of Empathy, Humanity, Trust, and Love. In line with its commitment to developing future software developers, the company established the NextGen Academy, a six-month program offering its employees the opportunity to take on full-time engineering roles. This program provides employees with valuable hands-on experience and mentorship from industry experts.

To celebrate 35 years of growth, the company is hosting a Community Day on April 16. This initiative, which began over two decades ago, provides employees with dedicated time off to volunteer and create a positive impact in their communities. In recent years, its employees have donated thousands of hours to philanthropic projects around the world.

Looking ahead, the company remains focused on its mission to help organizations modernize without disruption—today, tomorrow, and for many years to come.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,200 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and X or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

