CUSIP Request Volumes for New Corporate Debt and Equity Instruments Increase in March

Municipal Monthly Volumes Slightly Lower

NORWALK, Conn., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for March 2025. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new corporate debt and equity identifiers, while monthly request volume for new municipal identifiers was slightly lower.

North American corporate CUSIP requests totaled 8,447 in March, which is up 4.2% on a monthly basis. On an annualized basis, North American corporate requests were down 16.9% over March 2024 totals. The monthly increase was driven by a 2.4% rise in request volume for U.S. corporate debt identifiers and a 5.5% increase in request volume for U.S. corporate equity identifiers.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – fell 1.1% versus February totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes were up 11.4% through the end of March. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 106 new CUSIP requests in March, followed by California (104) and New York (81).

“We are seeing a steady volume of new corporate debt and equity issuance throughout the first quarter,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “As interest rates fluctuate and uncertainty around the future of the U.S. economy continues to grow, it will be interesting to see if that pace continues.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs rose 2.6% in March and international debt CUSIP requests fell 5.9%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests were up 9.0% and international debt CUSIP requests were up 20.5%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for March, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through March 2025:

Asset Class 2025 YTD 2024 YTD YOY Change Long-Term Municipal Notes 100 63 58.7% Private Placement Securities 1,123 912 23.1% International Debt 1,793 1,488 20.5% U.S. Corporate Debt 8,518 7,285 16.9% Municipal Bonds 2,258 1,979 14.1% International Equity

434 398 9.0% U.S. Corporate Equity 3,115 2,939 6.0% Syndicated Loans 700 702 -0.3% Canada Corporate Debt & Equity 1,693 1,861 -9.0% Short-Term Municipal Notes 192 246 -22.0% CDs < 1-year Maturity 2,216 2,880 -23.1% CDs > 1-year Maturity 1,803 2,530 -28.7%



About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation’s $24.2 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ approximately 2.1 million people, safeguard $19.1 trillion in deposits and extend $12.6 trillion in loans.

For More Information:

John Roderick

john@jroderick.com

+1 (631) 584.2200

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.