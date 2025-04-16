TRIMEDX named a Top 100 finalist in the 2025 North America Inspiring Workplaces Awards

Winners and rankings will be announced in Chicago on June 24, 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX―a leading independent clinical asset management company delivering clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity―has once again been named a finalist in the North America Inspiring Workplaces Awards. This recognition reaffirms TRIMEDX’s commitment to fostering a PeopleFirst culture centered on trust, purpose, and belonging.

“As a Top 100 finalist, this honor reflects the dedication of our associates in driving innovation, collaboration, and excellence every day,” says TRIMEDX Chief Human Resources & Diversity Officer Dawn Griffin. “At TRIMEDX, we continue to cultivate an environment where our associates feel empowered, valued, and supported in their careers and personal growth.”

TRIMEDX was previously recognized as both a Top 100 Global Inspiring Workplace (ranked 30th) and a Top 100 North America Inspiring Workplace (ranked 29th) in 2024. The 2025 rankings will be announced at an exclusive event in Chicago on June 24, 2025, where winners will be recognized across various categories, including overall rankings and company size distinctions.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year, we are incredibly proud to continue recognizing organizations that are leading the way in creating exceptional workplace cultures,” says Matt Manners, founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group.

Each year, organizations competing for this honor are evaluated on six key elements that define an Inspiring Workplace:

Culture and purpose

Leadership

Wellbeing

Inclusion

Employee voice

Employee experience

Organizations from diverse industries and sizes enter the awards, and independent judges carefully select the finalists based on their submissions. A full list of finalists can be found here.

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety & protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

About The Inspiring Workplaces Group – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

