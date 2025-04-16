Blue Foundry Bancorp Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ: BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, announced that on the morning of Wednesday, April 30, 2025 it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website, https://ir.bluefoundrybank.com/ , in the “News” section and on the SEC’s website, https://www.sec.gov/ .

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 11:00AM (ET) to discuss First Quarter 2025 Earnings. Blue Foundry Bancorp will address live questions from analysts. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company’s website for one month.

We encourage participants to pre-register to listen to the webcast call by using the link below. Upon registration, participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email, and a calendar invitation for the event.

Webcast pre-registration link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/645987984

Participants who are unable to join via webcast may dial-in on the day of the call:



Participants Dial-In Information:

United States (Toll Free): 1-833-470-1428

International: 1-404-975-4839

Access code: 556514

About Blue Foundry Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bank

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They may or may not include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include but are not limited to conditions related to a global pandemic, geopolitical events, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in the rate of inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, changes in U.S. government monetary or fiscal policies, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

Contact:

James D. Nesci

President and Chief Executive Officer bluefoundrybank.com jnesci@bluefoundrybank.com

201-972-8900

Legal Disclaimer:

