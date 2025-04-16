Submit Release
Paladin to Defend Class Action

PERTH, Australia, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (Paladin) has today been served with a class action proceeding in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

The class action alleges that Paladin made misleading representations and contravened its ASX continuous disclosure obligations between 27 June 2024 and 11 November 2024.

Paladin intends to strongly defend this claim.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Paladin Energy Ltd.

For further information contact: 

Investor Relations  
Head Office
Paula Raffo
Paladin Investor Relations
T: +61 8 9423 8100
E: paula.raffo@paladinenergy.com.au
 Canada
Bob Hemmerling
Paladin Investor Relations
T: +1 250-868-8140
E: Bob.Hemmerling@paladinenergy.ca
   
Media  
Australia
Anthony Hasluck
Corporate Affairs
T: +61 8 9380 0700
E: anthony.hasluck@paladinenergy.com.au
Canada
Ian Hamilton, Partner
FGS Longview
T: +1 905-399-6591
E: ian.hamilton@fgslongview.com

