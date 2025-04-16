Paladin to Defend Class Action

PERTH, Australia, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (Paladin) has today been served with a class action proceeding in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

The class action alleges that Paladin made misleading representations and contravened its ASX continuous disclosure obligations between 27 June 2024 and 11 November 2024.

Paladin intends to strongly defend this claim.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Paladin Energy Ltd.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations Head Office

Paula Raffo

Paladin Investor Relations

T: +61 8 9423 8100

E: paula.raffo@paladinenergy.com.au

Canada

Bob Hemmerling

Paladin Investor Relations

T: +1 250-868-8140

E: Bob.Hemmerling@paladinenergy.ca

Media Australia

Anthony Hasluck

Corporate Affairs

T: +61 8 9380 0700

E: anthony.hasluck@paladinenergy.com.au

Canada

Ian Hamilton, Partner

FGS Longview

T: +1 905-399-6591

E: ian.hamilton@fgslongview.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.