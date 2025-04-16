MADD Canada Calls for Safe Choices to Prevent Impaired Driving This Easter Long Weekend

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians prepare to gather with loved ones over the Easter long weekend, MADD Canada reminds everyone to make safe and responsible decisions before getting behind the wheel.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. Long weekends, often marked by celebration and connection, are also among the most dangerous times on our roads. For those who have lost loved ones or suffered life-changing injuries, Easter celebrations can be a painful reminder of what has been taken away.

“We all have a role to play in preventing impaired driving,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “Whether you're hosting, attending, or just out on the roads this Easter, your choices matter. Let’s work together to make this long weekend safe for everyone.”

To ensure everyone gets home safely, everyone can do their part:

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never drive a car, snowmobile, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or thansenpratt@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca

