Oxford Scientists Reveal Sunlight-Powered Anti-Cancer Breakthrough

OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Daniel Chen, at the University of Oxford and Chief Scientist at biotech startup Oxperial BioHealth , revealed their major breakthrough in cancer prevention—a sunlight-powered technology that boosts the body’s natural defenses against cancer.

His team’s innovation, known as GPDT (Green Products Photodynamic Technology), uses plant-derived compounds activated by natural sunlight to trigger cellular responses that help eliminate abnormal or cancerous cells. The research, which specifically targets human brain cancer, was recently published in the international journal Future Science OA .

Charging Cells Like Superman

Inspired by the idea of “charging cells like Superman,” GPDT works by using light-sensitive plant compounds—mainly chlorophyll derivatives—that respond to sunlight in the visible spectrum (400–700 nm). Once activated, these compounds trigger a photodynamic response that boosts cellular energy and slows the growth of abnormal cells.

This chain reaction helps support the body’s natural immune and energy systems at the cellular level. While the concept is grounded in nature, the delivery is highly targeted. GPDT has already been granted patents in the UK and Taiwan, with more pending internationally.

A Fusion of Nature and Innovation

Dr. Chen was joined by fellow researcher from Oxperial BioHealth, Allison Huang, RPh, who explained how the technology strengthens the body’s innate energy systems and immunity. Co-authors Prof. Yao Kuan Chen and Dr. Jeff Liu added that light activation improves how plant-based compounds are absorbed and used by the body, increasing both their effectiveness and safety. According to the team, it’s this fusion of natural ingredients and scientific precision that sets GPDT apart. The team believes GPDT holds strong potential, not only as a functional food supplement for preventive health, but also as a future novel therapy for cancer prevention and immune modulation.

Bridging Science, Industry, and Public Health

At the launch event in Taipei, Dr. Chen showcased GPDT’s potential applications in cancer prevention and wellness. The event drew strong interest from leaders in Taiwan’s biotech and healthcare sectors, many of whom expressed intent to collaborate on bringing this innovation to the public.

“This is more than just a scientific discovery,” said Dr. Chen. “We’re showing that natural compounds, activated by something as simple as sunlight, can create powerful effects in the fight against cancer. It’s a leap forward in preventive medicine.”

Meeting an Unmet Need in Holistic Cancer Care

Oxperial BioHealth is positioning itself at the forefront of a rapidly growing movement in integrative oncology, addressing the unmet demand for natural, non-invasive therapies that support conventional cancer treatments.

Many cancer patients today seek complementary approaches that enhance their quality of life, strengthen immunity, and reduce side effects associated with chemotherapy and radiation. However, the current supplement and wellness market often lacks options that are both scientifically validated and specifically designed for oncology support.

GPDT represents a timely response to this gap, offering a research-backed solution grounded in plant-based science and photodynamic principles. Oxperial’s goal is to develop safe, effective, and rigorously tested supplements and preventive health solutions that align with patient preferences for holistic, evidence-based care. By combining biotechnology with nature’s healing mechanisms, the company aims to empower individuals with choices that complement traditional medicine, supporting wellness before, during, and after treatment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7a28e7e-a44a-47da-8bb3-9b0d52d5d09f

CONTACT Daniel Chen COMPANY: Oxperial BioHealth EMAIL: office@oxperial.co.uk WEB: https://oxperial.co.uk/

Scientists reveal GPDT (Green Products Photodynamic Technology) Oxperial BioHealth has revealed a major breakthrough in cancer prevention

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.