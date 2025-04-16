Parsons Selected for Southwest Florida International Airport Terminal Expansion

CHANTILLY, Va., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today it was selected by the Lee County Port Authority to provide project management services for Phase 1 of the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Terminal Expansion Project in Fort Myers, Florida.

"We are honored to support the Lee County Port Authority to ensure the successful delivery of Phase 1 of the transformative Terminal Expansion Project,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “Our team is committed to applying our extensive expertise in airport infrastructure to enhance the passenger experience in Southwest Florida and to deliver solutions that enhance the region’s mobility and economic growth.”

Parsons will serve as an extension of the Airport Authority-led team, assisting with project and contract management duties and providing project management support services during construction and initial operation. Parsons will collaborate closely with the design, construction management, and construction engineering inspection teams, as well as other technical advisors and stakeholders. By utilizing both in-house expertise and subconsultants, the company will provide a comprehensive range of services to ensure effective project control oversight and successful project completion.

Phase 1 of the RSW Terminal Expansion Project includes approximately 200,000 square feet of new and remodeled terminal space. The expansion aims to enhance the passenger experience by reducing wait times, consolidating checkpoint operations, improving connectivity between concourses, increasing airside concessions, and adding other amenities, all while maintaining the airport's aesthetic character.

Parsons has a rich history of combining international expertise with regional strength to deliver innovative infrastructure projects that bring people closer together. The company has planned, designed, constructed, managed, enhanced, and sustained terminal, landside, and airside infrastructure for over 450 airports in 40 countries. With extensive international project experience, Parsons has a deep understanding of global agency standards in accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

To learn more about Parsons’ aviation expertise, visit www.parsons.com/aviation.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Chelsie McKittrick

+1 512.719.6877

Chelsie.Mckittrick@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us

