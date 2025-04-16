Generac Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ybd5daqe.

The webcast of the conference call will also be available on Generac’s website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the start of the call within the Events section of the Investor Relations website.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Generac

Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

