5 Days to Go: Last Chance to Join XploraDEX Before XRP’s First AI-Powered DEX Hits the Market

ZURICH, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is officially on. With just 5 days left before the close of the XploraDEX $XPL presale , investors across the crypto space are making their final moves to secure a spot in what many are calling the most innovative DeFi launch on the XRP Ledger to date.





XploraDEX isn’t just another decentralized exchange—it’s the first AI-powered DEX on XRPL, designed from the ground up to help traders operate smarter, faster, and more profitably. With the power of real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and intelligent trade execution, the platform is reshaping how decentralized finance will function on one of crypto’s most battle-tested chains.

Since the start of the presale, XploraDEX has generated massive traction. Tens of thousands of wallets have interacted with the sale portal, over 75% of the total allocation has been claimed, and whale wallets have begun securing large stakes ahead of launch. Now, with the final 5-day window underway, the remaining allocation is moving fast.

The $XPL token is more than just a ticket to lower trading fees. It grants holders access to a full suite of advanced features, including:

•Exclusive AI trading tools and automation dashboards

•Early access to staking and yield farming modules

•Governance participation in protocol upgrades

•Priority entry to upcoming Launchpad token sales

As soon as the presale ends, $XPL token will be listed on XRPL-based DEXs, and the full platform rollout will begin—including the launch of beta AI features, staking rewards, and the first wave of intelligent trading tools. Those who join now won’t just lock in a lower price—they’ll enter the ecosystem with first-mover advantage and full access to everything the protocol has to offer from day one.

The project has already been hailed as the DeFi upgrade XRPL desperately needed. And now, with the deadline fast approaching, it’s not just the early-stage investors paying attention—it’s the entire XRP ecosystem.

Only 5 days remain. After that, the doors close, the presale ends, and the market decides the future of $XPL. Don’t miss your entry into the next evolution of trading on XRPL.

Join the $XPL Presale While You Still Can: https://sale.xploradex.io

Stay connected and Join the XploraDEX AI Revolution

Website | $XPL Token Presale | X | Telegram

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the XploraDEX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

