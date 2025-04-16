A WARM WELCOME FOR PAMPERED PETS AT ALL.COM

A WARM WELCOME FOR PAMPERED PETS

Pets are an integral part of many households. The cost of keeping them happy and healthy is constantly on the rise: clothing, accessories, food, daycare, education, pet tech. Travel with four-legged friends is booming, and the number of hotels accepting pets has increased considerably over the last few years. According to Global Travel Insights, the pet travel services market reached US$1.8 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 9.5% from 2024 to 2032.

On ALL.com, Accor's booking platform and loyalty programme, it’s easy to book stays with pets with a dedicated filter guiding guests to a wide choice of pet-friendly hotels.

In addition to pet gift boxes, cozy baskets and thoughtful touches, more and more hotels offer original, tailor-made services to pamper this very special clientele.

Here's a selection of six offers specially designed for pets, bookable on ALL.com:

CORI THE CANINE AMBASSADOR AT FAIRMONT COPLEY PLAZA, BOSTON - UNITED STATES

Here, all dogs receive special treatment from the moment their paws cross the threshold with the Fairmont Furiend Package . As soon as they arrive, VIPs (Very Important Pups) receive a cookie tin filled with hotel-themed treats, a guide to Boston’s dog-friendly areas, a free Brush & Go service at a nearby luxury dog spa, and a 20% in-store discount at specialty boutique Boston Barkery. Best of all – a photo of your pet on the Instagram of Cori Copley, the hotel's celebrity canine ambassador. Cori Copley is a black female Labrador retriever who gives guests a friendly greeting and is always available for dog walk. Travellers can follow Cori's adventures at the hotel on her Instagram @CoriCopley.

Rates start at US$434 per night (plus US$50 amenity fee for each pet during stay). US$10 per night is donated to the Guide Dog Foundation.

PHOTO SESSION WITH YOUR PET AT SOFITEL SINGAPORE - SINGAPORE

The hotel boasts lush vegetation and extensive outdoor lawns, with direct access to Tanjong beach – everything a dog could ask for. To immortalise the memories of your stay, Sofitel Singapore offers a personalised photography service to take a portrait of your four-legged friend on holiday, for you to frame when you get home.

Another special feature: pets of all sizes are welcome.

Rates start at US$578 per night for 2 adults and their pet (including breakfast, dinner, pet gift box and adapted bed).

DOGGIE ROOM SERVICE AT MGALLERY MANLY PACIFIC HOTEL, SYDNEY - AUSTRALIA

In addition to a room with a private balcony, direct ocean view and adapted outdoor furniture, MGallery Manly Pacific Hotel offers dedicated room service for dogs, including snacks and treats. Yummy menu items include:

Puppachino: light whipped cream in a coffee cup to give your dog energy for zoomies in the park.

Puppy Power Protein Balls: homemade protein balls with ground beef, oatmeal, molasses and egg.

San Chow Bow Wow: nutritionally balanced snack of ground chicken, spinach, carrots, peas and brown rice, wrapped in a lettuce leaf braised in chicken broth.

Scoop Dogg Frozen Puppy Treat: homemade ice cream with peanut butter, bacon and yoghurt.

Superior room with ocean view from A$600 per night, snacks and treats from A$12.

BOAT TRIP AND DEDICATED MEAL AT FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA - MEXICO

With the Fairmont Mayakoba Petcation package, you and your furry friend can enjoy a guided boat ride around the property’s lush natural setting to observe different species of birds and reptiles, followed by a special meal overlooking the canals. The Petcation offer also includes a doggie breakfast and several pet amenities including dog bed, bowls, food and toys.

Rates start at US$310 per night.

KITTY CUDDLES AT MGALLERY ADMIRAL HOTEL MANILA - PHILIPPINES

This hotel makes a point of giving cats a personal welcome. Feline companions are just as welcome as dogs, which is rare enough to be worth mentioning. Along with a specially adapted room, Guest VIPs (Very Important Pets) receive a welcome pack, a range of treats, and a promise from hotel staff to provide free pats, cuddles and massages to any kitty in need, at any time of day. And don't forget to take a picture of your feline companion in one of the hotel's Instagram zones.

MAMA BANDIT, A COLLAB WITH DOGGY ATTITUDE

At Mama Shelter, pets are king: no supplements, no weight limits. From Chihuahua to Great Dane, everyone is welcomed with free treats, an exclusive welcome kit and even a dogsitter on request. You can also organize your doggie's birthday here with a tailor-made pet party.

Mama Shelter has joined forces with French Bandit (a pet accessories brand) to combine the pleasure of pet travel with comfort and elegance, creating a limited-edition line of canine accessories. A collaboration that celebrates the unique bond between masters and their companions, and embodies a spirit of sharing, adventure and well-being. Ceramic bowl, portable mat, pizza toy – each piece combines design, practicality and fun.

ALL.com: the ideal solution for a unique experience with your pet.

When booking on ALL.com, pet owners can easily find a pet-friendly hotel by using the “pets allowed” filter. The hotel’s page will display a “pets welcome” icon. Travellers can choose from a wide range of ALL.com brands, from luxury to budget (Sofitel, Pullman, Mercure, Novotel, Adagio, ibis and more), whatever their style of trip (beach, countryside, city) across 110 countries.

