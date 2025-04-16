Completion of Redemption of Senior Notes Due 2026

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 975)



ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This announcement is made by Mongolian Mining Corporation (the “Company”) pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Listing Rules”) and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company, dated 3 April 2025 (the “Announcement”), in relation to the Company’s notice to its holders of the Notes of its intention to redeem all of the outstanding Notes in full on 15 April 2025 (the “Redemption”). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as in the Announcement.

The Company wishes to announce that, on 15 April 2025, the Company has completed the Redemption at the redemption price of 109.27% of the principal amount redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the Optional Redemption Date. The Company considers that there will be no material impact on its financial position as a result of the Redemption. Upon completion of the Redemption, all the redeemed Notes will be cancelled and delisted from the official list of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

For and on behalf of the Board

Mongolian Mining Corporation

Odjargal Jambaljamts

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts and Dr. Battsengel Gotov, being the executive directors of the Company, Mr. Od Jambaljamts, Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo and Mr. Myagmarjav Ganbyamba, being the non-executive directors of the Company, and Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj, Mr. Unenbat Jigjid, Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius, Ms. Delgerjargal Bayanjargal and Dr. Tsend-Ayush Tuvshintur being the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity, or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States or elsewhere.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities referred to herein. This announcement does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, any form of offer or solicitation in the United States or any place where such offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into, or to any person resident and/or located in any jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution is unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offer of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

Enquiries: Strategic Financial Relations Limited Cindy Lung +852 2864 4867 cindy.lung@sprg.com.hk Rachel Ko +852 2114 2370 rachel.ko@sprg.com.hk Carlos Chen +852 2864 4847 carlos.chen@sprg.com.hk

