Wildfork Power Solutions Receives Equity Commitment from Chickasaw Capital Management

Wildfork and Chickasaw to Partner on Customized Power Generation Solutions for Industrial and Data Center Customers

Memphis, Tennessee, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildfork Midstream, LLC today announced the formation of Wildfork Power Solutions, LLC, a power generation platform created in partnership with Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC, a leading energy infrastructure investment manager. In connection with its launch, Wildfork Power Solutions has secured an equity commitment from Chickasaw Capital Management.

Wildfork Power Solutions will offer scalable, load-following power generation solutions ranging from 20 MW to 200 MW for mission-critical applications across multiple sectors, including oil and gas, data centers, utilities, and manufacturing. Its built-for-purpose solutions are designed to deliver speed-to-market while avoiding grid connection bottlenecks. Wildfork also provides customers with the opportunity to further their sustainability goals by offering an optional near-zero carbon emissions solution for them to utilize alongside its main power generation services.

“Bringing together 75 years of combined experience in energy development, operations and commercial execution, we are pleased to partner with Chickasaw to launch Wildfork Power Solutions,” said Bob Purgason, Chief Executive Officer, and Patrick Myers, President and Chief Operating Officer at Wildfork Power Solutions. “This partnership enables us to address the urgent demand among industrial and data center customers for dependable, cost effective, and scalable power solutions that are independent of an aging and overburdened electric grid.”

Bryan Bulawa, Principal at Chickasaw Capital Management, added, “Bob and Patrick have demonstrated careers dedicated to delivering large-scale, technically complex energy solutions. Their depth of knowledge, combined with Chickasaw’s capital and industry insight, positions Wildfork Power Solutions to deliver highly customizable energy solutions at a pivotal time in the evolution of power markets.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Chickasaw Capital Management.





About Wildfork Power Solutions

Wildfork Power Solutions, LLC is a power generation company focused on providing reliable, efficient, and scalable power solutions to commercial and industrial customers with 24/7 mission-critical needs. By offering an alternative to the traditional power grid, Wildfork helps reduce exposure to power shortages, extreme weather, and rising energy costs. Customers can also select near-zero carbon emission solutions provided by Wildfork to support long term sustainability and decarbonization goals. To learn more, visit www.wildforkpower.com .





About Chickasaw Capital Management

Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC is a leading energy infrastructure investment manager for institutions, financial intermediaries, high net worth individuals and other investors, including serving as the investment adviser to MainGate MLP Fund, an open-end mutual fund registered under the Investment Company Act. Founded in 2003, the firm has evaluated the energy value chain for decades and provides a leading view of the energy infrastructure markets that power the global economy. The firm’s key investment professionals have played a direct role in the evolution of the Midstream sector, including their involvement with initial public offerings, debt capital markets transactions, and innovative capital structuring and funding techniques. To learn more, visit www.chickasawcap.com .

Contacts

Wildfork Power Solutions:

Patrick Myers

info@wildforkpower.com

(405) 227-5125

Chickasaw Capital Management:

info@chickasawcap.com

(901) 537-1866

Rob Richman, Page2 for Chickasaw Capital Management Chickasaw Capital Management r.richman@page-2.com https://www.chickasawcap.com/

