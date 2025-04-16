NFWare on its Tenth Anniversary: Industry’s Fastest Virtualized Network Functions with Nearly 360 Million End Users

NFWare's creation of faster NFV services over the past decade has led to virtualized CGNAT with throughput that beats competing virtualized and hardware systems

...As we solved the NFV packet processing issue we saw that CGNAT was a market where a high-performance virtualized solution could positively benefit a lot of people.” — Alex Britkin, NFWare co-founder and CEO

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFWare today commemorated its tenth anniversary – a time in which the company has achieved significant technical and business milestones including becoming the performance leader in virtualized network functions: CGNAT and Load Balancer The company was founded in 2015 and developed its CGNAT minimum viable product (MVP) which it perfected and shipped to its first customer in 2016. Over the following years the company developed a customer base of hundreds of internet service providers (ISPs) and telecom operators in 23 countries. NFWare solutions deployed in these provider networks now serve more than 360 million end users.“As engineers, the company’s founders were energized by the technical challenge of making NFV work better,” said Alex Britkin, NFWare co-founder and CEO. “But as we solved the NFV packet processing issue we saw that CGNAT was a market where a high-performance virtualized solution could positively benefit a lot of people. From that initial idea 10 years ago to now serving hundreds of millions of people has been an incredibly successful journey.”Founded to Make NFV BetterIn 2015 NFV was the talk of the industry, but the new technology couldn’t handle the high-throughput and low-latency demands of real telecom network services. Operators wanted the flexibility and scalability of NFV, but not at the cost of reliability and performance.NFWare’s founders were engineers with deep background in networking systems and knew they could solve this problem and set a goal of creating software-based network functions running on Intelarchitecture servers that outperformed traditional hardware. The creation of CGNAT software tested this goal because it is an application where high throughput means the network can scale to new performance levels cost effectively.This approach has led to vCGNAT performance leadership. Most recently, the company deployed its CGNAT solution for UK ISP YouFibre. The solution delivered 400 Gbps on a single IntelXeonScalable server with four 100 GbE network adapters. NFWare is still innovating and will soon announce support for 400 GbE network adapters resulting in more than 600 Gbps CGNAT throughput.About NFWareNFWare, Inc. is an innovative network software vendor that supplies internet service providers, telecom operators and data centers with super-fast virtualized CGNAT solutions for their networks. NFWare software-based NFV technology provides a level of proprietary hardware. NFWare was established in 2015 by experienced professionals in telecommunications, computer networking, and virtualization technologies. For more information, visit www.nfware.com

