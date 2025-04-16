Sotavento Medios Strengthens SEO Support for Businesses in Singapore and Malaysia with Exclusive Offer

Singapore-based SEO agency Sotavento Medios, led by Jeremy Lee, is expanding its reach to support businesses in Singapore and Malaysia.

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore-based SEO agency Sotavento Medios, led by Jeremy Lee, is expanding its reach to support businesses in Singapore and Malaysia with an exclusive 50% discount on its 25-keyword SEO package. This initiative aims to help businesses in these two fast-growing digital markets improve their online visibility with affordable and effective SEO strategies.Daily SEO Reports for Greater TransparencySotavento Medios provides daily SEO ranking reports, offering businesses real-time insights into their website performance. Companies in Singapore and Malaysia can receive these reports via email or access them through a dedicated customer dashboard, ensuring they stay informed about their search rankings every day.“Our goal is to support businesses in Singapore and Malaysia with data-driven SEO solutions tailored to their markets,” said Jeremy Lee, Founder of Sotavento Medios. “By offering daily ranking reports and a structured approach to SEO, we help companies track their progress and optimize their digital presence more effectively.”A Trusted SEO Partner for Businesses in the RegionSotavento Medios has established itself as a leading SEO provider in Singapore , working with startups, SMEs, and agencies to enhance their online presence. The company also has experience supporting businesses in Malaysia, where the demand for SEO services is increasing as companies shift towards digital marketing.Exclusive Offer for Singapore and MalaysiaAs part of this initiative, the 25-keyword SEO package is available at $550 SGD per month, reduced from the standard $1,100 SGD. This limited-time offer provides businesses in Singapore and Malaysia with a cost-effective way to improve their search engine rankings.About Sotavento MediosSotavento Medios is a Singapore-based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO services for businesses across different industries. Founded by Jeremy Lee, the company is recognized for its transparent reporting, customized SEO strategies, and commitment to delivering measurable results.

