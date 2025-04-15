PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) Announces Yearend Production and Financial Results

HOUSTON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following table summarizes the primary components of production volumes and average sales prices realized for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (excluding realized gains and losses from derivatives).

Years ended December 31, Increase / Increase / 2024 2023 (Decrease) (Decrease) Barrels of Oil Produced 2,556,000 1,144,000 1,412,000 123.43 % Average Price Received $ 75.80 $ 76.84 $ (1.04 ) (1.35 ) % Oil Revenue (In 000’s) $ 193,737 $ 87,906 $ 105,831 120.39 % Mcf of Gas Sold 7,766,000 4,127,000 3,639,000 88.18 % Average Price Received $ 0.43 $ 1.92 $ (1.49 ) (77.60 ) % Gas Revenue (In 000’s) $ 3,309 $ 7,935 $ (4,626 ) (58.30 ) % Barrels of Natural Gas Liquids Sold 1,284,000 606,000 678,000 111.88 % Average Price Received $ 20.25 $ 19.64 $ 0.61 3.11 % Natural Gas Liquids Revenue (In 000’s) $ 25,996 $ 11,901 $ 14,095 118.44 % Total Oil & Gas Revenue (In 000’s) $ 223,042 $ 107,742 $ 115,300 107.01 %



Proved reserves at December 31, 2024, were 10,609 barrels of oil, 8,267 barrels of natural gas liquids, and 45,815 MMcf of natural gas.

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Increase /

(Decrease) Revenues (In 000’s) $ 237,796 $ 132,810 $ 104,986 Net Income (In 000’s) $ 55,404 $ 28,103 $ 27,301 Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 31.43 $ 15.19 $ 16.24 Diluted $ 21.95 $ 10.77 $ 11.18 Shares Used in Calculation of: Basic EPS 1,762,644 1,849,780 Diluted EPS 2,523,581 2,608,786

PrimeEnergy is an independent oil and natural gas company actively engaged in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and providing oilfield services, primarily in Texas. The Company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PNRG. If you have any questions on this release, please contact Connie Ng at (713) 735-0000 extension 6416.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes", "projects" and "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from what is expressed or forecast in such statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of drilling cost overruns and technical difficulties, volatility of oil and gas prices, competition, risks inherent in the Company's oil and gas operations, the inexact nature of interpretation of seismic and other geological and geophysical data, imprecision of reserve estimates, and the Company's ability to replace and expand oil and gas reserves. Accordingly, stockholders and potential investors are cautioned that certain events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.