Deal Box and OroBit Make Bitcoin the Foundation for Secure Asset Tokenization, Targeting $30 Trillion Market

Carlsbad, CA, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Carlsbad, CA – April 15, 2025 – Deal Box, a leading digital securities investment platform, and OroBit, an innovative Bitcoin Layer-2 entity, today announced a strategic initiative aimed at the rapidly growing $30 trillion market for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and private equity. Leveraging Bitcoin’s unmatched security, reliability, and decentralization, the partnership provides institutional investors and asset managers with a secure and robust solution for digital asset ownership and management.

As institutions increasingly digitize high-value assets such as fine art, gold reserves, and private equity stakes, the choice of blockchain infrastructure becomes critical. Bitcoin, with over 15 years of continuous uptime (99.99%), no successful protocol-level hacks, and resistance to censorship and shutdown, offers unmatched stability for assets demanding absolute security and longevity.

Expanding Bitcoin’s Capabilities with OroBit’s Layer-2 Innovation

OroBit’s Layer-2 technology enables Bitcoin to securely support sophisticated financial transactions traditionally reserved for newer blockchains. OroBit combines off-chain computations and its proprietary Simple Contract Language (SCL) with Bitcoin’s secure Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model, directly anchoring crucial data to Bitcoin’s blockchain. This ensures institutional-grade security, stability, and transaction efficiency without relying on external tokens or validators.

Thomas Carter, founder of Deal Box, emphasized the partnership’s strategic rationale:

"Bitcoin is uniquely positioned to become the safest possible infrastructure for tokenizing and managing highly valuable real-world assets. Our collaboration with OroBit makes Bitcoin’s reliability accessible to institutional investors and asset managers who require long-term assurance that their digital assets are secure and immutable."

Real-World Asset Tokenization: Fine Art and Commodities

Deal Box and OroBit were recently selected to tokenize fractional ownership of an authentic Andy Warhol artwork. Each fractional stake is permanently recorded on Bitcoin’s immutable ledger, democratizing access to fine art previously limited to ultra-high-net-worth collectors.

Securing Private Equity with Bitcoin’s Blockchain

Leveraging Deal Box’s rigorous compliance framework, OroBit’s Bitcoin-based technology brings institutional-grade private equity onto the security and permanence of the Bitcoin blockchain. This ensures that investors' private equity assets benefit from Bitcoin’s unmatched stability, security, and resilience over the long term. Accredited investors can now confidently access high-quality private market opportunities, knowing their digital ownership is safeguarded by the most secure and reliable blockchain infrastructure available.

Bitcoin’s Proven Institutional Appeal

Bitcoin’s unmatched resilience was best demonstrated following China’s 2021 mining ban, where Bitcoin quickly rebounded from a significant drop in mining power. Major institutions, including Fidelity Investments, acknowledge Bitcoin’s strategic role, recently endorsing Bitcoin’s Lightning Network as "the most efficient way to transact in the digital asset ecosystem."

This growing institutional confidence validates Bitcoin—and OroBit’s strategic use of its infrastructure—as an ideal foundation for tokenizing and safeguarding valuable long-term assets.

A New Era in Asset Management

"Institutions holding priceless artworks, precious metals, and private securities cannot risk relying on unstable or centralized blockchains," said Carter. "Bitcoin’s unmatched uptime and proven security, combined with OroBit’s advanced capabilities, deliver exactly the infrastructure required to support asset management at an institutional scale."

Media Contact:

Deal Box: PR@DealBox.io

OroBit: PR@orobit.ai

About Deal Box

Deal Box is venture capital that fits your life. By merging institutional-grade diligence with flexible investment options, Deal Box empowers accredited investors to craft portfolios that align with their financial ambitions. For more information, visit https://www.dealbox.io/



About OroBit

OroBit delivers secure, scalable Bitcoin Layer-2 solutions, enabling sophisticated smart-contract capabilities specifically tailored to institutional and private market asset tokenization.





pr at dealbox.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.