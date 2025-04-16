PowerNet by Benton REA merging with Advanced High Speed Internet

YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced High Speed Internet , a leading locally owned internet service provider operating in Yakima, Washington, announced today their acquisition of Prosser based Wireless Internet Service Provider, PowerNet by Benton Rural Electric Association. PowerNet operations will immediately be assumed by Advanced High Speed Internet.PowerNet customers can expect high quality service delivered by the highest rated support team of any other ISP in the area, with local support that understands the unique needs of the region. This transition ensures that you stay connected with high-speed internet, backed by a team that’s right here in your community. We also offer fiber optic in select areas and telephone services everywhere. The switch to Advanced High Speed Internet means continued access to exceptional customer service, faster available speeds, expanded support hours, and a commitment to keeping you connected, whether for work, school, or entertainment while still being served by a local company.About Advanced High Speed InternetAdvanced High Speed Internet began operations in Yakima, Washington in 2015 initially offering Wireless Internet Services and over the last 10 years growing to serve communities from Selah, Washington to now West Richland, Washington. As a registered phone utility company Advanced High Speed Internet continues to provide excellent value to its community by providing high quality phone service, affordable and fast wireless services, and is actively constructing Fiber Optic networks in Moxee, Washington. This acquisition makes Advanced High Speed Internet the largest Fixed Wireless Provider in Yakima County, and we're ready to make this transition smooth and hassle-free, ensuring you experience the best in internet service. We look forward to serving you and ensuring your online experience is always top-notch!What to expect from the mergerAdvanced High Speed Internet is committed to providing affordable and reliable residential and commercial communication solutions to our customers. PowerNet customers will generally see their bills go down and their speeds go up. Advanced High Speed Internet has never raised their prices. We will be working tirelessly to ensure that all customers have access to every service that we offer. Advanced High Speed Internet AND PowerNet customers over the coming months should expect to see improvements across the entire network with faster speeds being offered to more communities than ever before!"We appreciate the opportunity to continue serving our community in many different ways and are honored to welcome every PowerNet customer onto our service!" says Jeff Randolph, Owner of Advanced High Speed Internet.###

