USGrants.org Tracks Over $457 Million in Federal Funding for Business Consultants and Service Providers

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a leading online resource portal for government grants and federal funding opportunities, has released updated tracking data revealing over 552 active funding programs totaling more than $457 million USD allocated specifically for business consultants, consulting organizations, and related service providers across the United States.

This comprehensive tracking highlights federal support across multiple sectors, including innovation, small business development, transportation, agriculture, and women- and veteran-owned enterprises. These opportunities are made available through prominent federal agencies such as the Small Business Administration, Department of Transportation, Department of Agriculture, Department of Commerce, and the National Institutes of Health.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Small Business Informatics Tools for the Pangenome (R41 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

Funding Number: PAR 25 309

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $400,000

---

Small Business Transportation Resource Center - South Atlantic Region

Funding Number: USDOT OST OSDBU SBTRCSA 2020 1

Agency: Department of Transportation, 69A350 OSDBU

Funding Amount: $222,500

---

WOMEN’S BUSINESS CENTER (WBC) - INITIAL PHASE GRANT

Funding Number: OWBO 2020 02

Agency: Small Business Administration

Funding Amount: $150,000

---

Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives Program (DBI) Fiscal Year 2023

Funding Number: USDA AMS TM DBI G 23 0013

Agency: Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing Service

Funding Amount: $7,053,333

---

Small Business Innovation Research Program Phase I Solicitation FY 2013

Funding Number: 12 605

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

---

Notice of Funding Opportunity for Small Business Transportation Resource - Northern Plains

Funding Number: USDOTOSDBUSBTRCNP20171

Agency: Department of Transportation, DOT/Office of Small Disadvantaged Utilization

Funding Amount: $144,000

---

U.S. Mission to South Africa Public Diplomacy Section Call for Proposals to Advance Women in Business, Mitigate Climate Change, Improve Media Literacy, Celebrate Black History Month, Counter Gender-Based Violence, and Expand University Partnerships

Funding Number: PAS ZAF FY21 05

Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to South Africa

Funding Amount: $100,000

---

NINDS Exploratory Clinical Trials for Small Business (R42)

Funding Number: PAR 15 278

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

---

T1 Translational Research on Aging Small Business Innovation Awards (R43/R44)

Funding Number: RFA AG 12 009

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

---

PHS 2018-02 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH, CDC, and FDA for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

Funding Number: PA 18 574

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

---

MBDA Business Center (MBC)

Funding Number: MBDA OBD 2011 2002950

Agency: Department of Commerce

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

---

Great Lakes Region Small Business Transportation Resource Center (SBTRC)

Funding Number: USDOT OST OSDBU SBTRCGL 2023 1

Agency: Department of Transportation, 69A350 OSDBU

Funding Amount: $255,200

---

PHS 2011 02 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH, CDC, FDA and ACF for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR R43/R44)

Funding Number: PA 11 096

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $150,000

---

Womens Business Center Program Initial Grant

Funding Number: OWBO 2013 01

Agency: Small Business Administration

Funding Amount: $136,514

---

Womens Business Center Initial Grant

Funding Number: OWBO 2010 01 1

Agency: Small Business Administration

Funding Amount: $150,000

---

FY 2020 Small Business Innovation Research Phase II

Funding Number: NOAA OAR OAR TPO 2020 2006595

Agency: Department of Commerce

Funding Amount: $400,000

---

Veterans Business Outreach Center Program (VBOC)

Funding Number: VBOC 2018 01

Agency: Small Business Administration

Funding Amount: $375,000

---

Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program Phase II

Funding Number: USDA NIFA SBIR 008080

Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: $650,000

---

Women's Business Center - Initial Phase Grant

Funding Number: OWBO 2020 01

Agency: Small Business Administration

Funding Amount: $75,000

---

Small Business Innovation Research Program Phase I

Funding Number: USDA NIFA SBIR 005277

Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

---

Womens Business Center Program Initial Grant

Funding Number: OWBO 2014 01

Agency: Small Business Administration

Funding Amount: $143,959

---

Small Business Innovation Research Program Phase I

Funding Number: USDA CSREES SBIR 002363

Agency: CSREES

Funding Amount: $90,000

---

Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Programs Phase II

Funding Number: USDA NIFA SBIR 010287

Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: $650,000

---

The Business Plan Intership Program

Funding Number: P15AS00183

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $300,000

---

PHS 2024-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH for Small Business Technology Transfer Grant Applications (Parent STTR [R41/R42] Clinical Trial Required)

Funding Number: PA 24 248

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

A full list of available programs, including eligibility criteria and application details, can be accessed at: https://www.usgrants.org/business/business-consultants

How to Apply for Federal Funding as a Business or Organization:

Obtain a DUNS Number – A unique nine-digit identifier issued by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B).

Register with the System for Award Management (SAM) – Required to apply for and receive federal funding (may take up to 4 weeks).

Create a Grants.gov Account – Complete the organizational registration and obtain login credentials.

Submit a Complete Application Package – Including all required documentation.

Track Your Submission – Using a unique tracking number provided after submission.

