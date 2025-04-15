Orca Announces Signing Settlement Agreement for the Payment of Arrears Owing by Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company” and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) announces that PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited (“PAET”) signed a Settlement Agreement with Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (“TPDC”) and Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (“TANESCO”) for TANESCO to pay PAET and TPDC US$52.0 million for unpaid amounts owing by TANESCO for deliveries of natural gas from the Songo Songo gas field.

PAET and TPDC (collectively, the "Seller") agreed with TANESCO in the Portfolio Gas Supply Agreement (as amended) (the “PGSA”) to supply it with Additional Gas (as defined in the Production Sharing Agreement (“PSA”) between PAET, TPDC and the Government of Tanzania). TANESCO, a parastatal organization wholly owned and controlled by the Government of Tanzania with oversight by the Ministry of Energy, has lifted, but not paid for, certain Additional Gas volumes supplied by the Seller. The parties acknowledged in the Settlement Agreement that these unpaid amounts totaled US$104,164,507.41 (the “TANESCO Arrears”) as of January 9, 2025, comprised of US$33.7 million of the principal amount owing and approximately US$70.5 million of default interest.

The Settlement Agreement requires TANESCO to pay the Seller the Tanzanian Shilling equivalent of US$52.0 million (the “Settlement Amount”) comprised of the US$33.7 million principal amount and US$18.3 million representing a portion of the default interest owed by TANESCO to the Seller. The Seller agreed to waive the balance of the default interest owing by TANESCO to the Seller if TANESCO pays the Settlement Amount when required and in full. TANESCO must pay the Settlement Amount to PAET in weekly installments commencing in April 2025 and ending in October 2025. Payments on account of the Settlement Amount will be allocated between PAET and TPDC in accordance with the PSA. Pursuant to the PSA, and assuming payment in full of the Settlement Amount, Orca expects to retain approximately US$29.4 million of the Settlement Amount with TPDC retaining the balance.

If TANESCO breaches its payment obligations under the Settlement Agreement, the Settlement Agreement terminates and the Seller will be entitled to enforce its rights to receive payment of the net amount of the TANESCO Arrears owing plus default interest.

Jay Lyons, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are pleased to announce that a financial settlement has been reached for the Additional Gas volumes historically supplied but not paid for under the PGSA with TANESCO. Since Orca first entered Tanzania, the Company has always strived to act in the best interests of the country. This situation was no different. Despite Orca not being fully paid by TANESCO for certain volumes supplied, dating back to 2013, the Company chose to continue supplying natural gas to TANESCO in order to help protect the Tanzanian economy through sustained power generation.

The Group is pleased to have resolved the ongoing arrears situation, with a clear payment plan now laid out that will enable TANESCO to pay the reduced amount agreed by all parties and stop incurring further arrears. It is important to note that in the event the payment schedule is not adhered to, the Group retains the right to pursue other avenues of legal recourse available to it in order to safeguard the interests of its investors.”

Orca Energy Group Inc. is an international public company engaged in natural gas development and supply in Tanzania through PAET. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.B and ORC.A.

