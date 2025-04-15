West Covina High School Honored as a Leader in Multilingual Education

We are incredibly proud of this recognition” — Dr. Emy Flores

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for a Better Community (ABC) recognized West Covina High School (WCHS) as a leader in multilingual education during a celebratory event held on April 10 at the Almansor Court Banquet and Conference Center in Alhambra, CA.This honor highlights West Covina High School’s outstanding efforts in promoting biliteracy and supporting English Learners on their paths to academic achievement and lifelong success.Specifically, WCHS was recognized as one of the top high schools in Los Angeles County for awarding the California State Seal of Biliteracy to many English Learners and reclassified English-proficient students."We are incredibly proud of this recognition," said Dr. Emy Flores , Superintendent of West Covina Unified School District. "This honor reflects our educators' dedication and our students' determination. I applaud the WCHS team for their exceptional work fostering a learning environment where multilingualism is celebrated and nurtured. Preparing students for success in college, career, and life means recognizing and valuing the rich linguistic and cultural assets they bring."The State Seal of Biliteracy is a distinction awarded to high school graduates with proficiency in English and one or more other languages. At West Covina High School, many students earn this recognition each year, demonstrating the school's commitment to equity, access, and excellence in education."We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to elevate multilingual achievement," said Dr. Charles Park, Principal of West Covina High School. "Our students work hard to develop academic language proficiency in multiple languages, and this distinction is a testament to their dedication, resilience, and the high-quality support provided by our teachers and staff. We believe every student’s voice, culture, and language matters—and we’re proud to champion that belief daily."This award reinforces the district’s ongoing commitment to multilingual education and its strategic goal of supporting all students' thriving in an increasingly global and interconnected world.For more information about West Covina High School and its multilingual programs, please visit www.wcusd.org

