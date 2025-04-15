HYCU® Recognized on 2025 CRN® Storage 100 List

Company Noted for Adapting to Rapidly Changing Storage Industry and Providing Ways to Better Extend and Manage Storage Resources Regardless of Location

Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included HYCU on its prestigious annual Storage 100 list in the Data Recovery, Observability and Resiliency category for the sixth consecutive year. HYCU was also recognized as one The 40 Coolest Data Recovery/Observability/Resiliency Vendors of the Storage 100.

The CRN Storage 100 spotlights storage vendors advancing innovation, delivering cutting-edge technology, and supporting high-impact strategic partnerships. Selected by the CRN editorial team, each company on the list was chosen for its dedication to bringing best-in-class storage offerings to the channel.

The Storage 100 list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to optimize their portfolios with critical storage technology in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, management and resilience, and storage hardware components.

The award-winning HYCU R-Cloud Platform was developed and introduced as an integrated SaaS platform. It offers enterprise class automated backup, granular recovery, data migration, and disaster recovery across on-premises, multi and hybrid cloud platforms, cloud services, and SaaS applications for channel partners globally. HYCU R-Cloud is built on an agentless architecture and eliminates the need for additional hardware or software. HYCU R-Graph, a key component of HYCU R-Cloud, provides data estate discovery and visualization, supporting more than 90 data sources. From the HYCU Generative AI Initiative introduced in January 2023, HYCU seamlessly integrated generative AI technology, including Anthropics' AI assistant Claude with HYCU R-Cloud, users and partners can now create new, easy-to-use SaaS integrations.

“Our partners and their customers continue to face the challenge of having too much unprotected data and no clean, simple way to ensure cyber resilience. With the number of SaaS platforms in use growing, and the need to move data between clouds and from on-prem to clouds and back, there is little room for error whether it’s a simple human mistake or a malicious ransomware attack,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU. “We continue to drive innovation with our partners to deliver comprehensive data protection, recovery, and resilience that provides choice that is critical for customers. Thank you to the editors and The Channel Company team for recognizing HYCU for our significant contributions to the channel and partner communities.”

“We’re pleased to highlight the companies on the Storage 100 list for their commitment to working hand in hand with the channel to deliver transformational storage solutions,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “These technology vendors consistently prioritize meaningful storage innovation and evolving partner strategies that advance success for all parts of the channel ecosystem.”

Coverage of the CRN Storage 100 list began on April 14, 2025 at www.crn.com/storage100.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

