Ascension Seton to take full ownership of Cedar Park Medical Center, strengthening patient-centered care.

CEDAR PARK, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascension Seton is deepening its commitment to patient-centered care in Central Texas by acquiring full ownership of Cedar Park Medical Center. This transition marks a significant step in Ascension Seton’s mission to expand access, elevate care, and drive innovation for the growing community.

“This isn’t just a milestone—it’s a commitment to the future of healthcare in Cedar Park,” said Eduardo Conrado, President of Ascension. “With full ownership, we can accelerate growth, streamline operations, and introduce new services that meet the evolving needs of the community. Above all, this move allows us to further our Mission and ensure that no one is left without the care they need.”

For years, Cedar Park Medical Center has been a trusted provider in the region, and this transition will only strengthen its ability to serve. As the sole operator, Ascension Seton will focus on expanding advanced medical services, improving efficiencies, and ensuring a seamless experience for every patient. The transaction is expected to close this summer, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“Cedar Park Regional Medical Center has a strong team of providers, including skilled physicians on the medical staff and dedicated employees, who are committed to serving our patients with quality, compassionate care,” said Sean Tinney, CEO at Cedar Park Regional Medical Center. “We are confident that this transition will ensure the continued growth and success of Cedar Park Regional Medical Center. When the transaction is complete, we look forward to working together as part of Ascension Seton, with a focus on expanding healthcare resources and access to care in Cedar Park and our larger region.”

As a faith-based health provider, Ascension Seton remains committed to compassion, dignity, and accessibility, ensuring that care is not only clinically excellent but also deeply personal. This new chapter builds on Cedar Park Medical Center’s legacy of excellence while adapting to meet the evolving needs of the community—today and for generations to come.

About Ascension Texas

Serving Texas for more than 120 years, Ascension operates 13 hospitals and 222 sites of care, employing 16,000 associates across Central Texas. Ascension operates Ascension Providence in Waco and Ascension Seton, which includes Dell Children’s Medical Center, the region’s only comprehensive children’s hospital and pediatric Level I trauma center, and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, the region’s only Level I trauma center for adults. Ascension Seton partners with Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin and shares a common vision of transforming healthcare through a focus on quality and value. On average, Ascension provides $540 million annually in charity care and community benefit across Central Texas. Visit www.ascension.org and www.dellchildrens.net .

About Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Cedar Park Regional Medical Center is a 126-bed Joint Commission accredited hospital. Serving the healthcare needs of western Williamson County, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center is a quality-driven and trusted healthcare provider. With a beautiful facility, sophisticated technology, clinical expertise, compassionate physicians and staff, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center provides advanced medical care close to home. With over 700 physicians on medical staff and eight primary care clinics throughout the region, the hospital offers an array of medical services including: two 24-7 Emergency Rooms, Interventional Cardiology, Critical Care, Medical/Surgical Services, Robotic and General Surgery, Outpatient Rehabilitation, Urology, Gastroenterology, Women’s Services with a Level II Neonatal ICU, Level IV Trauma, a Primary Stroke Center, and Bariatric Center of Excellence.

