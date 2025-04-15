Haul-Across Perspectives Inc. Launches Financial Education App to Shape Prosperous Futures

Haul-Across Perspectives Inc. equips individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to secure a brighter future through its innovative app.

Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haul-Across Perspectives Inc. is thrilled to share its financial education app with the world. This digital platform caters to those aiming to navigate the landscape confidently. Committed to championing financial literacy, it offers exclusive expert insights, live interactive sessions, and tailored guidance whenever and wherever users need it.

The US-based company has always been dedicated to enriching lives through practical financial education and personal development. Founder William Parker, widely known as EverettDay, established Haul-Across to make complex concepts about the subject accessible. The app only further demonstrates his drive to democratize financial knowledge for diverse audiences on a global scale.

This drive, reflected in the company’s mission, was shaped by Parker’s experiences. The founder grew up in a modest family near Little Rock, Arkansas, with his technological knowledge coming from both academia and real-world settings (working within major telecommunications and IT companies). “I have been intrigued by all things IT from a young age, from learning to code in my personal time to deep diving into the intricacies of telecommunications and connectivity within the workforce,” adds Parker.

But his expertise does not end here. William's knowledge has been gained in numerous industries, not only within the telecommunication and IT space, but also retail management and corporate training. Throughout his journey, he experienced the hardships stemming from a lack of financial knowledge. These adversities inspired him to create an accessible, comprehensive platform that demystifies finance for everyone.

Parker also acknowledges that the average individual is usually left behind in today’s financial landscape. Statistics support this sentiment. The TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index (P-Fin Index) reports that US adults correctly answer only 48% of financial literacy questions, with even lower rates among younger generations. The figures emphasize that high-quality financial education is urgently needed.

“I want to see the average person understand that it’s not always about money—that it’s about community, about truth. Our goal at Haul-Across is to help them make informed decisions in a system that has misled them,” Parker supplies. This vision is embedded in the app’s features.

Users can join live weekly sessions led by seasoned financial professionals who simplify complex topics into practical advice. They can also access in-depth courses that demystify market trends. These start with foundational money management skills and progress to advanced topics such as cryptocurrency and wealth management strategies. Those who need additional support can book 1:1 guidance for tailored advice.

Designed to be engaging and interactive, the Haul-Across Perspectives App encourages users to share experiences, ask questions, and learn collaboratively. In addition, its smooth integration across smartphones, tablets, and laptops ensures they remain connected to the latest financial insights, whether at home, on a commute, or between meetings.

The company has shared a roadmap for the app’s development. The initial phase involves establishing a strong base of financial literacy through user-friendly education modules and regular live sessions. As users build their confidence and knowledge, the app will roll out more advanced courses and one-on-one personalized coaching. The platform also has plans to incorporate interactive tools to further its mission.

The Haul-Across Perspectives App is one step toward democratizing financial education for those who need it most. Extending its commitment to making a difference, Haul-Across also supports Project Kennedy—a heartwarming initiative providing comfort, care packages, and gift cards to families affected by cancer. Ultimately, Haul-Across Perspectives combines cutting-edge technology, expert guidance, and a heartfelt dedication to community welfare to empower individuals to build lasting wealth and secure their financial futures.

