Sernova Biotherapeutics Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ to be Highlighted at Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med

LONDON, Ontario and BOSTON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Biotherapeutics, (TSX: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA: PSH), a leading regenerative medicine company, today announced that the Company’s Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ in clinical development as a functional cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D) will be highlighted in a panel discussion titled Diabetes – Cell and Tissue Therapy Approaches to Provide Durable Therapeutic Solutions at the 2025 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med conference in Rome, Italy on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Session Details

Science Slam: Diabetes – Cell and Tissue Therapy Approaches to Provide Durable Therapeutic Solutions; Wednesday, April 16, 2025, 1:45 – 2:45pm CET

Moderator: Eytan Abraham, Ph.D., Chief Commercial and Technology Officer, Minaris Regenerative Medicine

Speakers:

Bernd Muehlenweg, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Global Business Development, Cell Therapy, Evotec; Non-Executive Director, Sernova

Vlad Seitan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Laverock Therapeutics

Harald Stover, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Allarta Life Science; Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, McMaster University



“We are delighted to have the opportunity for Dr. Bernd Muehlenweg to present data from Sernova and Evotec at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med conference,” stated Jonathan Rigby, CEO and President of Sernova. “His presentation of our collaborative efforts recognizes the strength of our partnership with Evotec as well as the scientific community’s interest in our Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ as a viable approach to providing a functional cure for patients living with type 1 diabetes.”

ABOUT SERNOVA BIOTHERAPEUTICS

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem-cell derived islet like clusters in collaboration with Evotec to create bio-hybrid organs to treat T1D. A bio-hybrid organ is comprised of non-biomaterials, such as the Cell Pouch, integrated with living tissues to restore or enhance the function of a compromised organ. This innovative approach aims to deliver a potentially revolutionary treatment for patients with chronic diseases, initially focusing on T1D and thyroid disorders.

