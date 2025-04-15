ARRAY Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARRAY”) (Nasdaq: ARRY), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-869-3847 (domestic) or (201)-689-8261 (international) and entering the passcode 13752974, or via webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (877)-660-6853 (domestic), or (201)-612-7415 (international), with the passcode 13752974. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 20, 2025. The online replay will be available for 30 days on the same website, immediately following the call.

About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology—relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

505-437-0010

investors@arraytechinc.com

Media Contact:

Nicole Stewart

505-589-8257

