Brilliant Earth to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6th

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results and business outlook at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.brilliantearth.com. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link: Brilliant Earth's 1Q25 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. A replay of the event will be available on the Brilliant Earth investor website after the live webcast concludes.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million, and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA in every quarter since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 41 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Colin Bourland

investorrelations@brilliantearth.com

