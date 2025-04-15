Momentum Worldwide Names Jason Alan Snyder Chief AI Officer

Strengthening its Commitment to Innovation, IP-Led Growth and Applied AI for Brand Experience

New York, NY, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Worldwide, a global experiential marketing agency that is part of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), has announced the appointment of Jason Alan Snyder as its first-ever Global Chief AI Officer, marking a transformative move in the agency’s commitment to delivering intelligent brand systems through responsible innovation.



Snyder, who currently serves as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Global Production, will continue his work in that capacity. His appointment as Chief AI Officer reflects the agency’s recognition that artificial intelligence is not simply a technological shift but a business imperative in advertising.

“Jason’s appointment reflects where our industry is headed—and how Momentum plans to continue to lead it,” said Donnalyn Smith, Global CEO of Momentum Worldwide. “He has a rare ability to turn complex systems into a brand advantage, and his vision ensures our clients stay ahead, responsibly and creatively.”



An accomplished technologist and inventor, Snyder has led the development of intellectual property for Momentum spanning AI systems, data orchestration and real-time production technologies. This work has become a key part of Momentum’s innovation moat, enabling the agency to deliver proprietary solutions far beyond commercialized AI tools.

“This is not about hype—it’s about helping our clients navigate and lead through complexity,” said Snyder. “As Chief AI Officer, my focus is embedding intelligence into every layer of what we do—from operations to concept to execution—making AI a trusted partner in delivering the smartest brand experiences.”

Momentum has a rich legacy of technology “firsts,” from real-time fan engagement platforms and spatial computing activations to immersive digital twins and generative content engines. This appointment represents the natural next phase of that journey: formalizing AI as a strategic core of the business, rooted in innovation, ethics and outcomes.



With Snyder at the helm of AI and production, Momentum is doubling down on scalable, intelligent and immersive brand experiences. The agency’s vision is clear: to help clients navigate complexity through powerful systems that marry technology, creativity and cultural relevance.

About Momentum Worldwide

Momentum Worldwide is a global experience agency partnering with and transforming the world’s most famous brands since 1987. Built on the simple truth that it’s not what brands say, it’s what they do that matters, the agency blends creativity, technology, strategy, design, and execution to change the world and impact culture. Agency accolades include Cannes Lions, Effies, Clios, Agency of the Year, Best Place to Work and industry-leading sustainability practices. Learn more by visiting www.momentumww.com.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.







