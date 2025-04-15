KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES EXPECTED FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced today that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report first quarter 2025 earnings in a press release after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

* * * * *

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Tel. 972-233-1700

