NeuroNOS Appoints Nobel Prize Laureate, Professor Dan Shechtman, to Scientific Advisory Board

Professor Shechtman joins fellow Nobel Prize laureate Professor Roger Kornberg to advance the development of treatments for Autism Spectrum Disorder and Alzheimer’s Disease

BOSTON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroNOS, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative treatments for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD)conditions, and a subsidiary of Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR), is proud to announce the appointment of Nobel Prize laureate, Professor Dan Shechtman, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

“We are delighted to welcome Professor Shechtman to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Amir Avniel, CEO of NeuroNOS. “The addition of Professor Shechtman, alongside Professor Roger Kornberg from Stanford University, brings unparalleled scientific expertise to our team. Having two Nobel Prize laureates guiding the NeuroNOS research team significantly enhances our capabilities and underscores our commitment to pioneering treatments for complex neurological disorders.”

NeuroNOS stands among a select group of biopharmaceutical companies exclusively dedicated to addressing complex brain disorders. The company’s proprietary platform uniquely integrates multidisciplinary tools - including high-end behavioral techniques, advanced AI, and specialized wet lab capabilities - to accelerate the development of treatments for challenging neurological disorders, such as ASD and AD. Recent preclinical studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of the NeuroNOS platform, reinforcing the company’s confidence in the potential of its platform to transform therapeutic approaches in neuropsychiatry and neurodegenerative diseases. Currently, the company is executing a series of key preclinical studies designed to support a planned IND application to the FDA. The company’s program remains on track to initiate first-in-human clinical trials for ASD in the United States in 2026. This will mark an exciting step forward in the company’s mission to transform treatment for individuals and families affected by these challenging conditions.

Professor Shechtman, who was awarded the 2011 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his groundbreaking discovery of quasicrystals, brings decades of expertise in advanced materials science, structural chemistry, and innovation. Professor Shechtman is currently a Distinguished Professor at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and a globally recognized leader in materials science and crystallography. His discovery of quasicrystals revolutionized the field and challenged long-standing paradigms. Beyond his scientific achievements, Professor Shechtman is a passionate advocate for science education and innovation.

Professor Shechtman expressed his enthusiasm for joining the company’s SAB, “Science holds the key to addressing humanity’s greatest challenges. I am excited to collaborate with NeuroNOS and its team of world-class scientists to develop transformative therapies for Autism and Alzheimer’s disorders that impact millions worldwide.”

“As a Nobel Prize laureate and renowned scientist, Professor Shechtman's invaluable expertise will significantly elevate the scientific rigor at NeuroNOS. His guidance will play a pivotal role in advancing our efforts to develop the first effective treatment for the core symptoms of ASD,” said Prof. Haitham Amal, CSO of NeuroNOS, Associate Professor at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Visiting Professor at Harvard Medical School. “This appointment comes at a pivotal time, as we advance our lead drug candidate BA-102 through preclinical and clinical development. The addition of Professor Shechtman’s expertise is expected to help accelerate the translation of cutting-edge science into impactful treatments.”

About NeuroNOS

NeuroNOS is at the forefront of developing innovative treatments for neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company specializes in creating therapies based on small molecules that cross the blood-brain barrier to regulate Nitric Oxide (NO) levels in the brain. Preclinical studies conducted by NeuroNOS have demonstrated that NO is present at elevated levels in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and adults suffering from brain-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s and brain cancers. The company’s research has shown that managing NO levels in the brain is crucial for maintaining normal brain function. By leveraging this groundbreaking science, NeuroNOS aims to bring transformative therapies to those affected by these challenging conditions, ultimately improving individuals' lives. Through collaborations with leading research institutions and experts in the field, the company is committed to advancing medical innovation and delivering life-changing treatments.

For more information, please visit https://www.neuro-nos.com.

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air is a commercial stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous Nitric Oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The Company has received FDA approval for its first system, LungFit® PH, for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. Beyond Air is currently advancing its other revolutionary LungFit systems in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections, such as viral community-acquired pneumonia (including COVID-19), and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) among others. Also, the Company has partnered with The Hebrew University of Jerusalem to advance a pre-clinical program dedicated to the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other neurological disorders. In addition, Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, is investigating ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

