Freehold Royalties Declares Dividend for April 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.09 per common share to be paid on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2025.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.1 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Todd McBride, CPA, CMA Nick Thomson, CFA Investor Relations Investor Relations t. 403.221.0833 t. 403.221.0874 e. tmcbride@freeholdroyalties.com e. nthomson@freeholdroyalties.com w. www.freeholdroyalties.com w. www.freeholdroyalties.com

